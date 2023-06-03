STOCKBRIDGE — Percevel Rockbetter, Director of Norman Rockwell Museum’s Department of Imagined and Real Illustrated Phenomena has compiled photographic evidence of enormous footprints and piles of amphibian-like scales from across Massachusetts, confirming the belief of time-travelling experts that Morton the Sea Monster has been lurking in the region.
Most recently, evidence appeared at the birthplace of another famous sea beast, Herman Melville’s Moby Dick. Staff at Arrowhead, Melville’s home in Pittsfield, discovered distinctive footprints around the historic property. While delighted, Executive Director Lesley Herzberg was not necessarily surprised that Morton may have stopped by for a visit.
“Herman Melville was inspired to write his epic tale of the sea right here in the Berkshires. Arrowhead provided him with the perfect view of Mt. Greylock in the distance. During the winter of 1850, he looked out at the profile of Mt. Greylock, the profile appearing like that of a great white whale – one of the inspirations for Moby Dick,” Herzberg said. “We are excited to hear that Morton has visited Arrowhead – perhaps he was looking for a companion in Moby Dick?”
UPDATE: Morton is expected to take up residence at Norman Rockwell Museum beginning June 10, 2023—where its father, creator Tony Sarg, is being celebrated with a new exhibition. It’s unknown how long Morton will stay, be sure to visit him soon and follow his future travels at #FindingMorton or NRM.org/FindingMorton.