PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Whether retirement is thrust upon you, or you’ve been counting the days to your “life of leisure,” many older Americans find they don’t know what to do with their surplus of time. Just about every advice source from religious organizations, medical associations and AARP suggest volunteering as a great way to find fulfillment while keeping occupied.
But that isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Finding a group that fits with your goals and values as well as one that has a need for your skills can require a lot of research. Thanks to a local branch of a national organization, Berkshire County residents have a resource that takes the guess work out of volunteering for retirees.
"The Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Berkshire County provides recruitment, training, and placement of persons 55 years of age and older as volunteers. The program enables volunteers to use their time and lifetime experience to meet new people, help others, be productive and creative, grow personally, explore new careers and make a difference through community service assignments," Roger Gutwillig, president of the RSVP Advisory Board said.
RSVP is a national program sponsored by AmeriCorps Seniors that pairs retirees with volunteer opportunities. The seniors choose how they want to give back. The organizations introduce them to programs such as mentoring children and adults, delivering groceries to elderly neighbors or transporting patients to medical appointments.
RSVP of Berkshire County is a program of the city of Pittsfield which supports communities by empowering local, sustainable, and efficient economies. RSVP is administered by AmeriCorps Seniors, a federal agency that supports volunteer programs working to improve lives and strengthen communities and foster civic engagement.
In Berkshire County, RSVP has 370 volunteers at 50 stations, the term it uses for organizations that utilize senior volunteers.
But Gutwillig, who’s been volunteering since 2013, cautioned not to label the program as busywork for retirees.
“Everyone involved performs very necessary duties,” he said. “Some examples are primarily driving activities such as the van transportation that runs Monday through Friday and the new Wheels for Wellness program.”
Wheels For Wellness connects volunteer drivers with neighbors aged 18 and older in need of a ride to wellness-related activities including medical, therapy, pharmacy, vaccination, etc.
Despite perceptions that the Berkshires is an affluent area, there are pockets of need throughout.
“Although the Berkshires has a high quality of life, it also has a dichotomy of the low quality of life to where there is a disparity in wealth and income inequality that we and many other organizations try to address on a regular basis,” Jeffrey Roucoulet, director of RSVP for the city of Pittsfield and Berkshire County said. “There is privilege here and there is need. Pittsfield has 44,000 people and it's been declining since the 60s when GE left, which has left a kind of a hole in the community. A lot of people don't have the high paying jobs they used to. So … we try to fill that gap with the people who do need help wherever we can.”
Recognizing volunteer efforts
The local RSVP branch recently held its annual awards luncheon, where the board selects a volunteer of the (previous) year, and a station of the year and honors them. The ceremony was cancelled last year due to COVID. This year, the event was scaled down to a small ceremony, with a few dozen guests including local dignitaries.
Mary Wheat was named Volunteer of the Year for leading the largest food pantry in the Berkshires through most difficult pandemic-caused circumstances. At 87, Mary Wheat has the most lifetime hours of any RSVP volunteer during the five years South Church had been an RSVP station. Wheat and her team served the needy four days a week and delivered over 500 boxes of food to families every week.
“When I first started, everything kind of fell into place,” Mary Wheat, director of the South Church Food Pantry said. “Although it got bigger every year, it didn’t get much attention. Then the pandemic came, and the need increased.”
The Station of the Year went to the food pantry she directs at South Congregational Church. With social distancing protocols in place, the pantry changed its operations to drive-through and delivery services to continue serving those in need. An outgrowth of the St. Joseph’s Kitchen of the 90s and now known as the South Community Food Pantry at South Congregational Church, it is the largest food pantry in the Berkshires.
“The sad thing is that many people are too proud to seek help. Everyone at the food pantry is so happy to help and it shows. It is nice to share and the recipients often leave with a smile,” Wheat said.
A special Lifetime Award went to Bertha Lawrence who has been volunteering with RSVP for 48 years – nearly as long as the branch has been in existence. She had logged 5,461 volunteer hours over the decades, including 18 years on the board. She also co-won the Volunteer of the Year award in 2011.
Seniors have much to give
“Most of the people that we help are seniors. So, it's important to understand that we are the third oldest county in Massachusetts after Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard. It used to be that a quarter of the population was over 60. Now it's pushing a third. We are an older population, and we are seniors, helping seniors,” Gutwillig said. “We connect with seniors on many different levels. But we also providing volunteers to over 50 of what we call stations in the county. And they're very diversified.”
RSVP provides volunteers for the medical center, the library and other places like entertainment venues theaters, museums, etc.
That’s a point that RSVP wants to emphasize, that volunteering comes in all forms. If you have a passion for teaching, there’s a spot for that. If you’re a fan of the arts, there are ways you can give back to the community while doing something you love. RSVP volunteers may choose permanent, temporary or special one-time assignments. Volunteers may work in teams or independently. There is no one-size-fits-all structure.
But what makes the organization successful is the volunteers.
“One thing to consider is that people like Mary Wheat are the secret sauce, so to speak,” Roucoulet said. “The root of that is, she helped make the process at the pantry so streamlined. And while we are a dedicated volunteer agency, and RSVP can certainly help people, the commitment and dedication of the volunteers are what makes this work. It is very important that the stations like the South Church pantry are very organized in themselves. That makes a world of difference.”
The mission for RSVP is to put volunteers into situations they’d love to do.
“We think more than ever we try to find people with certain skill sets and put them in certain stations,” Gutwillig said. “For instance, right now we're looking for volunteers for the Berkshire Museum, which is a small but world class museum here in Pittsfield. And they could use people in the gift shop, people at the front desk, people to conduct docent tours, but they need certain skill sets for that. So obviously, everybody can't do it.”
But the proof is in the number of hours logged and the sense of accomplishment that is evident in everyone involved.
“When everyone puts in an effort, the work isn’t hard and it gives you a good feeling,” Wheat said. “I’d encourage anyone to give it a try. I can’t imagine not doing it.”