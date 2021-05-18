High School Baseball
• Monument at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.
• Mount Greylock at Hoosac Valley: 5 p.m.
• Lenox at Pittsfield: 5 p.m.
High School Softball
• Taconic at Drury: 5 p.m.
High School Tennis
• Lenox at Lee: 4:30 p.m.
• Mount Greylock at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Lacrosse
• Smith Vocational at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
High School Girls Lacrosse
• Hoosac Valley at Lee: 5 p.m.
Track and Field
• Pittsfield at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.
High School Tennis
• Pittsfield boys at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.