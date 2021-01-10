Boston was going to have to face Miami with the NBA minimum of eight players on Sunday night. Turns out, the Heat didn’t even have that many.
Sunday’s game between Boston and Miami was postponed — not because the Celtics ruled out seven players because of the league’s health and safety protocols for playing during the coronavirus pandemic, but because of concerns of exposure within the Heat roster.
The Heat learned earlier Sunday that guard Avery Bradley would not be available for the game in Boston because of the COVID-19 protocols. That meant the Heat had to go through the contact tracing data, and with that process still ongoing late Sunday afternoon, the decision was made to postpone the game.
The league announced the decision about two hours before the 7 p.m. scheduled start time.
The Celtics would have been without seven players for the game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols for dealing with COVID-19, all of them ruled out earlier Sunday — along with two others because of injury. That would have left Boston with only eight available players, the league minimum.
The Heat didn’t even have that many cleared by the NBA to play; hence, the decision to postpone. The team was staying in Boston for the remainder of the tracing process and is scheduled to play in Philadelphia — another team with virus-related issues — on Tuesday and Thursday. The 76ers played only seven players Saturday in a loss to Denver, doing so in part because some were ruled out in accordance with the virus protocols.
The Heat-Celtics game is the second game postponed in the NBA this season.
The Celtics on Sunday ruled out Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams because of the protocols. That’s the most any team has been without because of virus-related issues so far this season but does not necessarily mean any of the affected Celtics tested positive.
Blackhawks champion Crawford retires
NEWARK, N.J. — Corey Crawford, who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups, retired Saturday less than three months after signing with the New Jersey Devils and less than a week before the start of the NHL season.
The 36-year-old goalie made the announcement after a week of speculation about his future. He did not practice this week. Devils coach Lindy Ruff said the decision was for personal reasons.
“I have been fortunate to have had a long career playing professional hockey for a living,” Crawford said in a statement. “I wanted to continue my career, but believe I’ve given all I can to the game of hockey, and I have decided that it is time to retire.”
UConn’s Auriemma ties Pat Summitt
STORRS, Conn. — UConn has been able to play only seven games this season because of pandemic-related schedule changes, and that has put career milestones in perspective for coach Geno Auriemma.
Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and No. 3 UConn overcame a sluggish start to rout Providence 87-50 on Saturday to give Auriemma his 1,098th win. That ties the late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for the second most wins in Division I women’s basketball history behind Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer (1,104).
It also was the 1,000th consecutive game for the Huskies without back-to-back losses, a streak that dates to 1993.
LaMelo Ball registers triple-double at 19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball isn’t wasting any time making an impact in the NBA.
The rookie point guard became the youngest player in league history to record a triple-double, with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on Saturday night, helping the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 for their third straight win.
Ball’s history-making performance came just two nights after he missed out on his first triple-double when he finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a win over his brother Lonzo’s New Orleans Pelicans.
No. 1 Gonzaga men move to 12-0
PORTLAND, Ore. — Joel Ayayi posted the first triple-double in Gonzaga history and the top-ranked Bulldogs routed Portland 116-88 Saturday for their 16th straight win.
Ayayi had 12 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, and Drew Timme had 26 points for the Bulldogs (12-0, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who were riding the nation’s longest active winning streak.
Ahmed Ali had 19 points for the Pilots (6-5, 0-2), who have lost 13 straight against Gonzaga.
It was Gonzaga’s first “true” road trip of the season — the team played a number of early season neutral site games.
The Zags were coming off an 89-62 victory over BYU in Spokane on Thursday.
Goggia wins downhill; Breezy Johnson 3rd
ST. ANTON, Austria — Olympic champion Sofia Goggia’s high-risk skiing was rewarded with a dominating win in a World Cup downhill on Saturday.
Goggia was fast and nearly flawless in the sunshine on the rarely raced Karl Schranz course to be 0.96 seconds faster than Tamara Tippler of Austria.
Breezy Johnson landed her third straight third-place finish in downhills this season, 1.04 back, after the American clocked the fastest speed of more than 122 kph (76 mph).
Goggia rose to third in the overall World Cup standings led by Petra Vlhova, whose 12th place was her best downhill result this season.
Mikaela Shiffrin did not race Saturday as she focuses on her specialist events of slalom and giant slalom this season. The American, a three-time overall champion, should return Tuesday in the night slalom at Flachau, Austria.
