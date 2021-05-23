AUSTIN, Texas — Chase Elliott managed the slipping and sliding, the standing water and the poor visibility that made it hard for drivers to see just a few feet in front of them.
And when NASCAR’s debut at the Circuit of the Americas ended early because of poor racing conditions in the rain, Elliott had earned not just his first victory of the season, but also historic ones for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet.
Elliott’s Texas Grand Prix victory after 54 of the expected 68 laps was win No. 800 for Chevrolet and No. 268 for Hendrick Motorsports, which tied Petty Enterprises for most victories.
“I never thought we’d win this many races,” said team owner Rick Hendrick, whose team had also earned win Nos. 400, 500, 600 and 700 for Chevrolet. He called it “an honor” to tie Petty.
“I’m so proud for Chevrolet,” Hendrick said. “I’ve never raced anything but Çhevrolet.”
When pressed on what wins stand out over the years, Hendrick said, “It takes every one of those wins to get to the number we got to now. There’s just so many. All of them are special.”
Sunday’s race will be notable for ending defending Cup champion Elliott’s winless drought, and for putting the drivers through a soggy and occasionally muddy mess before it was ended under the second red flag of the afternoon as the rain only got worse.
Elliott’s teammate, Kyle Larson, and Team Penske’s Joey Logano rounded out the top three.
Connecticut Sun start season 5-0
LAS VEGAS — DeWanna Bonner scored 22 points, hitting a 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Connecticut Sun hold off the Las Vegas Aces 72-65 on Sunday.
The Sun (5-0) matched their best start since 2018 and stayed alone atop the WNBA standings.
Connecticut led 67-58 on Brionna Jones’ jumper with 2:02 left. Riquna Williams made a 3-pointer that sparked a 7-0 run for the Aces (2-2), cutting the deficit to 67-65 on A’ja Wilson’s transition layup with 48.6 seconds left.
But Bonner made a 3-pointer 10 seconds later and sealed it with a pair of free throws with 22.3 seconds to go.
Brionna Jones and Jonquel Jones added 19 points each for the Sun. Jonquel Jones grabbed 11 rebounds and the Sun had a 44-26 edge on the glass.
Wilson had 14 points for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray added 13 points, Dearica Hamby scored 12 and Liz Cambage 10.
New England Revolution down New York 3-1
FOXBOROUGH — Gustavo Bou had a goal and an assist on Saturday night, and the New England Revolution beat the 10-man New York Red Bulls 3-1 to stay atop the Eastern Conference standings on Saturday night.
Bou tied it 1-1 in the 36th minute, splitting a pair of defenders on a run created by Arnór Ingvi Traustason’s through ball and finishing into the right corner.
Tajon Buchanan gave the Revolution (4-1-2) a 2-1 lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time with an acute angle finish, also assisted by Traustason.
Adam Buksa capped the scoring in the 82nd minute with a close-range finish of Bou’s cross.
The Red Bulls (2-4-0) led when Andrés Reyes headed home Frankie Amaya’s corner in the seventh minute. Reyes was sent off with his second yellow card in the 38th minute.
Suns hand Lakers Game 1 loss
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 16 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns won their first playoff game in 11 years, beating the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers 99-90 on Sunday.
It was the first playoff game for several Suns players, including Booker, Ayton and Mikal Bridges, but they didn’t look like postseason rookies against LeBron James and the Lakers. They helped Phoenix offset a tough game for veteran All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who didn’t look healthy after a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.
The Suns led 86-70 early in the fourth, but the Lakers quickly cut it to 86-77 with 9:02 left.
That’s about the time things got a little rowdy. L.A.‘s Alex Caruso and Phoenix’s Cameron Payne got into an altercation near the sideline after Payne knocked Caruso to the ground. L.A.’s Montrezl Harrell jumped into the fray and both teams had to be separated. Caruso and Harrell were each given a technical foul, and Payne was given two technicals and ejected.
But Booker kept making shots and Ayton was a force on the glass, finishing with eight offense rebounds and shooting 10 of 11 from the field. The Lakers never got within striking distance in the final minutes.
James finished with 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Anthony Davis shot just 5 of 16 from the field and had 13 points. The Lakers shot 7 of 26 (27%) from 3-point range.
Hsu earns 1st LPGA win in Virginia
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Wei-Ling Hsu promised her caddie she wouldn’t cry if, or when, she finally won.
She was mistaken.
Hsu eagled the par-5 15th hole Sunday, creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory.
“At 15, ... I thought about myself, that I’ve been waiting for seven years. I don’t want to wait any, more” a tearful Hsu said on the green after securing the victory with a par.
Later, after some time to let it soak in?
“I think this is the happiest day ever. How do you cry?” she said. “And somehow, I just cried so hard the last hole, but I feel happy. Just happy.”
Hsu closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn. Jutanugarn had a 70. Jessica Korda was third at 10 under after a 70.
Mets’ deGrom on track to start Tuesday
MIAMI (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is on track to start Tuesday at home against the Colorado Rockies after being sidelined since May 9 with tightness in his right side.
DeGrom threw a side session Sunday.
“Everything looked good,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said before his team’s game in Miami. “We’re still going to monitor the rest of today and tomorrow, but he is on track.”
DeGrom struck out eight and walked none Thursday in three hitless innings during an injury rehabilitation outing for the St. Lucie Mets.
The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner is 3-2 and has an MLB-leading 0.68 ERA in six starts this year, with 65 strikeouts and seven walks in 40 innings.