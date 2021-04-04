NEW YORK — Domingo Germán was cheered by Yankees fans in his return from a domestic violence suspension but struggled against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three runs over three innings in New York’s 3-1 loss Sunday.
Germán hadn’t pitched since Sept. 18, 2019, due to an 81-game ban under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy after an alleged incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child.
“It was very exciting to be back on a major league mound and compete,” Germán said via translator. “I wanted to stay calm and take it all in. Definitely had some issues in the game today, but overall, exciting.”
The 28-year-old was applauded by fans in right field after he bolted out of the dugout for warmups about 35 minutes before first pitch — he pointed and acknowledged them as he sprinted by. He got more cheers from the virus-restricted, sellout crowd of 10,066 after completing a 12-pitch first inning.
The right-hander allowed a solo homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a two-run shot to Randal Grichuk in the second, repeatedly leaving the ball up in the strike zone on an afternoon with a 59-degree temperature at gametime. He needed 34 pitches to get out of the inning.
He labored through 22 more pitches in the third but escaped without further damage and was replaced by Michael King to start the fourth.
Germán was charged with four hits, a walk and a wild pitch while striking out two.
Nationals still waiting to start
WASHINGTON — The Nationals and Atlanta Braves still were waiting as of Sunday afternoon to find out whether Major League Baseball will allow their upcoming series to proceed as scheduled while Washington deals with a coronavirus outbreak that could prevent 11 players from participating.
Four Nationals players have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week and are isolating, while a total of another seven are now under quarantine because contact tracing determined they might have been exposed to the illness.
General manager Mike Rizzo said none of those 11 — a majority of whom, although not all, were supposed to be on the opening day roster — would be available if the three-game set with Atlanta begins Monday. Rizzo has not publicly identified any of the players involved or the two staff members who also have been placed under quarantine because of possible exposure.
Washington has yet to play a game this season; its opening three-game series against the New York Mets on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday was postponed.
Brady rookie card scores big pay day
NEW YORK — Quarterback Tom Brady is proving he’s the GOAT not just on the football field but also in the collectibles market: A rookie football card just sold for $2.25 million.
The card was signed by the GOAT, a common reference to Brady that stands for “greatest of all time.”
The price fetched through online sports auction house Lelands broke a football card record that was previously held by Brady. Another of his rookie cards sold for $1.32 million on PWCC Marketplace last month.
“Tom Brady continues to shatter records both on and off the football field,” Lelands President Mike Heffner said in a statement.
Another milestone for Ovechkin
NEWARK, N.J. — The Washington Capitals came up with two Great 8s against the New Jersey Devils.
Alex Ovechkin hit another milestone in his amazing career and the Capitals finished off a rare eight-game sweep of their season series with the Devils with a 5-4 win on Sunday.
Ovechkin scored his 265th power-play goal to move into a second-place tie with Brett Hull on the NHL’s all-time list in that category. He is 10 shy of passing all-time leader Dave Andreychuk (274).
Like most of his personal marks, he downplayed it.
“Keep going,” said the 35-year-old Russian who now has 725 goals, six goals shy of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth place all time in the NHL. “It is what it is.”
Ohtani brings bat and glove for LAA
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani is both pitching and hitting for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday night for the first time since the two-way star moved to the majors.
Ohtani even took the No. 2 slot in the Angels’ lineup while he also made his first mound start of the season against the Chicago White Sox.
Ohtani is just the third pitcher over the last 45 seasons to hit for himself in a game with the designated hitter available. He’s also the first pitcher to bat second for a team since Jack Dunleavy did it for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 7, 1903.
“Don’t you love it?” Angels manager Joe Maddon asked. “This was him deciding that he could do this. ... When he came over, this is what he wanted to do. This is why he signed up. Everybody clamored for him because of this particular reason, so I think it’s important that we give him this opportunity to do that and see how it plays out.”
No Angels pitcher had ever hit for himself in a game with the designated hitter available since the rule was implemented in the AL in 1973.
Tavatanakit wins ANA Inspiration
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Patty Tavatanakit survived Lydia Ko’s final-round charge to win the ANA Inspiration for her first LPGA Tour victory.
Five strokes ahead entering the day and six in front after a chip-in eagle on the par-5 second, Tavatanakit shot a 4-under 68 in 100-degree heat to beat Ko by two strokes in the first major championship of the year.
Ko matched Lorena Ochoa’s tournament record with a 62, shooting 7-under 29 on the front nine for the best nine-hole score in event’s 50-year history. The New Zealander began the day tied for seventh at 6 under, eight strokes behind Tavatanakit in the tournament played without spectators for the second time in seven months.