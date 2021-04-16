Major League Soccer embarks on the 2021 season with a new labor agreement in hand, the return of two big stars, a new team in Austin, Texas, and lessons learned from 2020.
There still won’t be full crowds in most places but there are reasons to be optimistic for the league’s 26th season as more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The league was two games into the season last March when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in the United States. Play resumed in the summer with the MLS is Back tournament in a bubble in Florida before an abbreviated season held in local markets. The Columbus Crew emerged as the MLS Cup champions.
MLS estimated losses at nearly $1 billion last season, mostly the result of playing in empty stadiums and charter flights for teams. While that will likely improve, the league is expecting another financial hit. As a result, MLS invoked the force majeure clause in the collective bargaining agreement last year.
After a rather contentious back-and-forth — the players had already agreed to concessions in 2020 —- a new agreement was struck in February that will run through the 2027 season.
The season kicks off Friday night with a pair of games: San Jose at Houston and Minnesota at Seattle. The league’s newest team, Austin FC, will play its inaugural game Saturday against LAFC in Los Angeles.
Red Sox-White Sox washed out
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have postponed Friday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox because of snow and rain.
The series opener will be rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday.
Bostonians woke up on Friday morning to a heavy snow that dropped an inch or two on the city, with other areas of New England expecting as many as six inches. Rain and snow were expected to continue through the night.
The Red Sox were returning home from their first road trip of the season, seven games over eight days in Baltimore and Minnesota. After losing their first three games of the season, the Red Sox won nine in a row before losing to the Twins on Thursday.
Nick Pivetta (2-0) had been scheduled to face Dylan Cease (0-0) on Friday night.
Pats re-sign J.C. Jackson to defense
BOSTON — The Patriots have re-signed cornerback J.C. Jackson, bringing back the former undrafted free agent who finished second in the NFL in interceptions in 2020.
The restricted free agent returns to New England where he will be paid $3.88 million this upcoming season after signing the second-round tender the Patriots placed on him prior to the start of free agency. He will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
The Patriots also announced Friday they released offensive lineman Dustin Woodard.
Jackson made an instant impact in New England’s secondary since signing in 2018 out of Maryland. The 25-year-old’s career-high nine interceptions last season led the Patriots and were second in the NFL behind Miami cornerback Xavien Howard’s 10. Jackson had eight interceptions over his first two seasons in the league, and has started 22 of 45 career games.
He’ll return to a transitioning secondary that still has 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore and safety Devin McCourty. Veteran safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, but the Patriots did add versatile defensive back Jalen Mills during free agency.
Boeheims join forces at Syracuse
Jimmy Boeheim is transferring to Syracuse to play for his father and with his younger brother after three seasons at Cornell.
Coach Jim Boeheim’s oldest son made the announcement Friday on Instagram. “Back home to the place that made me fall in love with the game,” he wrote.
Jimmy Boeheim placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal in November after the Ivy League announced that it was canceling its basketball season. The 6-foot-8 Boeheim averaged a team-high 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21 games in his junior season in 2019-20.
The Ivies don’t allow athletes to play after graduating, even if they have a year of eligibility left, so Jimmy Boeheim was free to go to another school after he graduates in May and play a final year, and the Orange roster needed an experienced forward.
Nadal stunned on Monte Carlo clay
MONACO — Andrey Rublev produced an audacious display of attacking tennis to hand record 11-time champion Rafael Nadal a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 defeat on clay in the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals on Friday.
The sixth-seeded Russian might have won even more convincingly, with Nadal saving break points at 3-1 down in the second set.
Nadal clawed his way back to win that set and seemed to have settled down, but Rublev broke him immediately at the start of the decider in which the 34-year-old Nadal looked very tired.
Rublev clinched his first win against third-seeded Nadal on his first match point with a typically powerful winner on forehand — a weapon Nadal struggled to contain all match.
“I don’t even know what to say. I cannot imagine being in the situation of Rafa, knowing that you are the best player on clay,” Rublev said. “I think for him it must be incredibly tough.”
Celtics sign Parker; Waive Wagner
The Celtics agreed to a two-year contract with reserve big man Jabari Parker. Parker, the No. 2 overall pick in 2014 out of Duke, was waived by the Sacramento Kings after the trade deadline. Boston waived Mo Wagner to clear a roster spot.
— The Associated Press
The top item on an agenda published Friday for the meeting in Montreux, Switzerland, is the format of UEFA club competitions taking effect in the 2024-25 season.
Broad agreement on the key takeaway — adding four teams to the Champions League, each playing 10 games instead of six in a single standings table — has been in place with UEFA and Europe’s top clubs and leagues.
A controversial change is giving two of the four new places, worth tens of millions of euros (dollars), to clubs which did not qualify on merit but are ranked highly by UEFA on historical record. This season, such a proposal could have been a safety net for Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.
However, an expected decision on March 31 stalled when UEFA did not accept last-minute demands pushed by some wealthy clubs for control of commercial strategy and distributing billions of euros from broadcasting and sponsorship deals. UEFA offered a shared venture and keeping control of sporting decisions.