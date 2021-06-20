LEBANON, Tenn. — Kyle Larson won his fourth race in seven days then finally headed home to sleep in his own bed.
For a night, anyway.
The busiest driver in motorsports won again Sunday in the Cup debut at Nashville Superspeedway, where Larson drove to NASCAR’s victory lane for the fourth consecutive week.
Sandwiched in between his $1 million victory in the All-Star race at Texas last Sunday and his Cup-leading fourth victory of the season at Nashville were two dirt racing wins in Ohio worth $6,000 each to the winner. Next up for Larson: Brandon, South Dakota, for Monday and Tuesday night World of Outlaws races at Huset’s Speedway.
“All of the racing helps for everything I do. I win a Cup race and it helps me for dirt racing,” Larson said. “I think just racing a lot — I’m in racing situations more than anybody else in the world, really — but especially in Cup and I think that helps me stay sharp, it helps me be aggressive and understand what things are doing and tracks changing.”
Larson led 264 of 300 laps at Nashville for his third consecutive win in a points race, fourth straight including the All-Star race. The Chevrolets from Hendrick Motorsports have won six consecutive weeks dating to Alex Bowman’s May 16 win at Dover.
Richardson breezes to win in women’s 100
EUGENE, Ore. — Whether watching from Jamaica, Japan or the U.S, it was hard to miss that shock of flowing, orange hair that came streaking across the finish line first in Eugene on Saturday night.
It belongs to Sha’Carri Richardson. And after the eye-opening show she put on at Olympic trials — blowing away the field in the 100-meter semis in a wind-aided 10.64 seconds, then again in the final in 10.86 — she figures to grab her fair share of attention next month in Tokyo.
With her performance, the 21-year-old out of LSU picked up a spot in the Olympics and a national title while also setting up a possible showdown with the Jamaican world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
An over-the-limit tailwind prevented the 10.64 from becoming official and leaving Richardson only 0.01 behind Fraser-Pryce’s top time of 2021. But the season is far from over. The world record of 10.49 was set by Florence Griffith Joyner in 1988.
Richardson overcame a slow start to pass Javianne Oliver, who started in the lane next to her, and beat her by three body lengths and 0.13 seconds. Teahna Daniels finished third.
Bromell untouchable in men’s 100
Trayvon Bromell ran a 9.80 in the men’s 100 at the US Olympic trials at press deadline on Sunday. He’ll lead the American team in Tokyo.
Ronnie Baker was second in 9.85 and Fred Kerley was third in 9.86, they’ll join Bromell in the Olympics.
Felix heading to yet another Olympic Games
Allyson Felix made her fifth Olympic team when she finished second in the 400 meters.
The 35-year-old Felix made up ground on the home stretch but couldn’t catch winner Quanera Hayes, who finished in a time of 49.78 seconds. Felix’s time was 50.02 Wadeline Jonathas was third in 50.03.
Shortly after finishing and seeing her place, Felix kicked her legs in celebration while laying on the track. Soon after, she picked up her young daughter, Camryn.
Felix has won six Olympic gold medals and three of the silver variety.
Manuel wins 50-meter freestyle at swim trials
OMAHA, Neb. — Simone Manuel is going back to the Olympics.
Days after revealing she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome, Manuel brought the crowd to its feet on the final night of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials with a thrilling victory in the 50-meter freestyle Sunday.
The first Black woman to capture an individual gold medal in swimming, Manuel’s hopes were on the ropes after she failed to even qualify for the final of the 100 free, the event she won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.
But Manuel bounced back from that disappointment to win the chaotic sprint from one end of the pool to the other in 24.29 seconds.
She edged Abbey Weitzeil, who already had locked up her spot on the team with a victory in the 100 free, by one-hundredth of a second.
While Manuel earned a trip to Tokyo, Nathan Adrian’s bid for a fourth Olympics came up short when he finished third in the men’s 50 free.
Caeleb Dressel tied his American record with another dominating performance, touching about a half-body length ahead of Michael Andrew in 21.04.
Andrew earned his third individual event at the Olympics with a time of 21.48, with Adrian next at 21.73.
Rudy Winkler sets US hammer throw record
Rudy Winkler won the hammer at the U.S. track and field trials with an American record throw.
Winkler’s second toss of 271 feet, 4 inches (82.71 meters) eclipsed the national record of 270-9 (82.52) set by Lance Deal in 1996.
The 26-year-old Winkler will be heading to the Tokyo Games along with runner-up Daniel Haugh and third-place finisher Alex Young.
Rosskopf, Stephens win US road cycling nationals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Joey Rosskopf timed his attack perfectly in the final mile to win the U.S. road cycling national championship Sunday, while Lauren Stephens won the first title of her long and decorated career by simply riding away from the rest of the field.
Their wins followed victories by Olympic teammates Lawson Craddock and Chloe Dygert in the time trial earlier this week.
Rosskopf made an early move but was brought back to the lead pack as they approached the run-in to the finish. Craddock then made a move as he tried to sweep the two major races of the weekend, but he was chased down by Kyle Murphy while Rosskopf made another attack that ultimately stuck.
Brent Bookwalter sprinted for silver in his final year as a pro while Murphy held on for bronze.