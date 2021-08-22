BROOKLYN, Mich. — Ryan Blaney took the lead from William Byron on a late restart and bobbed and weaved his way across the final seven laps to win at Michigan International Speedway.
Blaney edged Byron by 0.077 seconds — the closest finish on the two-mile track since electronic scoring began. He has two victories this season and six overall.
Kyle Busch gave Byron the push he needed to drive past Byron with eight laps left, and Kyle Larson, couldn’t get close enough to help his Hendricks Motorsports teammate, Byron, keep the lead. Larson finished third, Busch fourth, and Denny Hamlin fifth.
Blaney gave Team Penske a weekend sweep of NASCAR and IndyCar races and ended Kevin Harvick’s reign as the Michigan champ.
Harvick won thee last three races and four of five at the track. The consolation prize was wrapping up the 15th spot in the 16-car playoff that begins in two weeks.
Chase Elliott beat his teammate, points leader Larson, to the finish line at the end of the first stage. Austin Dillon added some badly needed stage points in third. Dillon started the day in 17th, the wrong side of the cut line.
But Dillon’s day ended with the No. 3 Chevrolet slamming into the outside wall and into the air while racing side by side with Brad Keselowski at the end of the second stage.
Busch finished ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell to win the second stage, with Larson third.
Power earns another pole
MADISON, Ill. — Will Power pulled within four of Marco Andretti’s poles record Saturday when he earned the top spot at Worldwide Technology Raceway, the 63rd pole of his career.
It was the first of the season for the Australian, who a week ago earned his first victory of the year, and it extended his streak of winning at least one pole a season to 13 consecutive years — an IndyCar record. It pushed Power past Bobby Unser and Helio Castroneves.
“It was very important to me to get a pole,” said Power, who isn’t convinced he can catch Andretti’s mark.
“I’m stoked to get pole and get one more closer to Mario, but I mean that’s going to be a tough one to get, to be honest. I mean, it doesn’t get easier. The series only gets tougher, you see it this year, and I’ve had one pole this year.”
Power had a slight glitch in a gearshift change yet still beat Colton Herta for the pole by less than 0.1 mph. Power’s teammates at Team Penske Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud qualified third and fourth.
Pato O’Ward, who trails championship leader Alex Palou headed into Saturday’s night race outside of St. Louis, qualified fifth.
Revolution pick up fourth-straight victory
FOXBOROUGH — Adam Buksa scored twice, Tajon Buchanan and Emmanuel Boateng each added a goal and an assist and the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat FC Cincinnati 4-1 on Saturday night.
New England (15-3-4) has won seven of its last nine games, including the last four in a row. The Revolution have 49 points after 22 games, tied for the most at this stage of a season in MLS history with 2019 Los Angeles FC.
Henry Kessler played a low ball-in that was parried by goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton, and Buchanan put away a one-touch shot to give the Revolution a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute. Boateng’s volley of Buchanan’s cross made it 2-0 in the 21st.
The 22-year-old Buchanan has scored in each of the last three games.
Buksa, on the left side of the box, took a pass from Boateng, fell and quickly got up and then cut back to evade a defender before rolling in a side-netter in the 33rd minute. Heslid to redirect into the net a low cross by Gustavo Bou to give New England a 4-1 lead in the 61st minute.
Brenner Souza da Silva scored in the 54th minute for Cincinnati (3-8-8).
Barty and Zverev win in Ohio
MASON, Ohio — Ash Barty bounced back from a disappointing loss at the Tokyo Olympics. Gold medalist Alexander Zverev carried over his momentum from Tokyo.
Both are in fine form heading into the U.S. Open, which begins a week from Monday in New York.
The top-ranked Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the Western & Southern Open final on Sunday.
Zverev, too, had a relatively easy time in the Cincinnati final, winning the first four games en route to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev.
Bonner goes for 31 points as Sun top Lynx
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — DeWanna Bonner scored a season-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-71 on Thursday night.
Bonner made 10 of 11 free throws — and Connecticut went 23 for 25 from the line — to help reach 30 points for the first time this season. It was her fifth double-double.
Jonquel Jones added 20 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (17-6) despite being in foul trouble. The Sun turned it over 17 times but outrebounded the Lynx 31-23.
Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota (13-9) with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Connecticut continues its five-game homestand on Tuesday against Las Vegas in a battle for sole possession of first place.
Storm spoil Delle Donne’s return
WASHINGTON — Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks and the Seattle Storm used a late run to beat the Washington Mystics 85-78 on Sunday, spoiling two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne’s return.
Sue Bird and Stephanie Talbot each hit a 3-pointer during a 12-2 run that gave Seattle (18-7) an 85-76 lead with 1:18 to play.
Delle Donne, who made her first appearance in nearly two years, scored 16 points for the Mystics (8-14). She helped Washington win Game 5 of the 2019 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2019, securing the first title franchise history despite playing with three herniated disks in her back. The 2015 WNBA scoring champion had two back surgeries and missed 22 months with a career-threatening injury.