After winning a difficult race to equal Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One championships on Sunday, the hardest thing for Lewis Hamilton was containing his emotions.
His voice could be heard breaking as he thanked his team over the radio moments after crossing the line at the Turkish Grand Prix, while underneath the helmet the tears were starting to build up.
“All these emotions were running through me and I was trying to stop it,” Hamilton said in his post-race news conference. “I was thinking about my whole career, from when I was five when I drove in a go-kart, from when we won the British championship, driving home with my dad and singing ‘We Are The Champions’ and dreaming of being here.”
Moments after victory No. 94 and title No. 7, he sat in his car with his head in his hands.
“It really hit me and I just burst into tears. I couldn’t get out of the car because I just couldn’t believe it,” Hamilton said. ”I didn’t want the visor to come up and people to see tears flowing, because I had always said I would never let you see me cry. I remember watching drivers in the past crying and I was like ‘I’m not going to do that.’ But it was too much.”
Pitino calls for delayed hoop startIona coach Rick Pitino is calling for a delayed start to the college basketball season as COVID-19 cases rise across the country.
“Save the Season,” Pitino tweeted on Saturday. “Move the start back. Play league schedule and have May Madness. Spiking and protocols make it impossible to play right now.”
NCAA vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said this week that he’s fully confident there will be a season, but an increase in coronavirus cases have led to multiple cancelations in football and caused uncertainty about basketball.
Many schools are still trying to fill out schedules with the season set to start on Nov. 25.
IOC president positive for Tokyo 2021TOKYO — The IOC and Tokyo Olympic organizers have been shouting the message for months now, that despite the continuing pandemic, the Games will open on July 23, 2021.
The volume will be turned up louder on Monday and Tuesday. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will be in Tokyo making the rounds, shaking hands and posing for photos in his first visit since the Olympics were postponed 7 1/2 months ago.
Bach will make his point to supportive politicians, and to a skeptical public distracted by the pandemic and ambivalent about the Games. And worried about jobs and the economy.
He is unlikely to give many new details in public, but he has said repeatedly that the IOC is planning “many scenarios” to get 11,000 athletes into Tokyo, and some fans, too. The Paralympics will draw 4,350 more athletes.
Dodgers legend Lasorda hospitalizedFULLERTON, Calif. — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.
The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.
He attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.
NBA stove heating back upThe NBA offseason, such as it was, is over. A wild few days of decisions and player movement await.
Teams may begin making trades Monday, according to a memo sent to teams and obtained early Sunday by The Associated Press. And the first deal known to be tentatively agreed upon would send guard Dennis Schröder from Oklahoma City to the champion Los Angeles Lakers for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesday’s draft, a person with knowledge of that agreement told the AP.
That trade is likely to be finalized after the draft, the person said Sunday on condition of anonymity because the swap cannot be formally announced until it is completed and has league approval. ESPN first reported the details of the trade.
Cavs’ Porter Jr. arrestedCLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers said they have spoken to guard Kevin Porter Jr. following his arrest early Sunday on weapons possession.
Porter, a 2019 first-round draft pick, faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, according to Mahoning County sheriff records. He was released on $4,000 bond.
In a statement, the Cavaliers said: “We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves.”
Heath keys Man United comebackMANCHESTER, England — American World Cup winner Tobin Heath’s stunning strike began Manchester United’s comeback to draw with Manchester City 2-2 in a Women’s Super League derby on Saturday.
City led in the ninth minute after United failed to clear a corner and Chloe Kelly flicked the ball into the top corner.
A powerful shot from Laura Coombs doubled the FA Cup winners’ advantage going into the break.
— The Associated Press
United hit back early in the second half through Heath taking advantage of a lapse in City’s defense to beat goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck from distance in the 54th.
Jockey Rosario wins 3,000th race
NEW YORK — Jockey Joel Rosario earned his 3,000th career victory in a race at Aqueduct in New York.
The 35-year-old rider reached the plateau in Friday’s first race, guiding Hit the Woah to a 1 1/4-length victory. He rode his first winner in 2006 and has compiled at least 150 wins every year since 2007.
Rosario won the 2013 Kentucky Derby with Orb and won the Belmont Stakes in 2014 and 2019. He has 13 Breeders’ Cup victories.
South Carolina fires Muschamp
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has fired football coach Will Muschamp, the second time he’s been let go from a Southeastern Conference program in midseason.
The school said in a release Sunday that Muschamp has been “relieved” of his duties with the football program. Athletic director Ray Tanner said first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, a former head coach at Colorado State, will take over as interim coach.
The 49-year-old Muschamp had four years remaining on his contract. His buyout from the school is $13.2 million.