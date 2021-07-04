DETROIT — Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title when Troy Merritt missed a 6-foot par putt on the fifth hole of a playoff.
Davis missed putts to win on each of the playoff holes. The 26-year-old Australian left 6- and 18-foot putts high, a 25-foot putt low and a 19-footer high. He misread a break on a 12-foot putt on the fifth playoff hole, then won when Merritt made bogey.
Davis closed with a 5-under 67 to match Merritt (68) and Joaquin Niemann (68) at 18-under 270 at Detroit Golf Club. Niemann dropped out of the playoff with a bogey on the first extra hole, his first bogey of the week.
Niemann had a chance to win it on the 72nd hole, but left a 17-foot putt high.
Davis holed a 50-foot sand shot for eagle on the par-5 17th and birdied the par-4 18th to get to 18 under.
Niemann followed with two shots that went 569 yards and he two-putted from 14 feet to take the lead at 18 under, but he quickly had company.
Merritt, who was in the final group with Niemann, made his fourth birdie in a five-hole stretch to share the lead. Davis joined them with the eagle-birdie finish.
The 22-year-old Niemann shared the second- and third-round lead and was runner-up for the third time, including coming up short in a playoff at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Last week at the Travelers Championship, Harris English beat Kramer Hickok in an eight-hole playoff that tied the second-longest sudden death in PGA Tour history. Hickock stuck around to watch the playoff in Detroit after finishing 6 under.
Alex Noren (64) had a share of the lead at 17. He got out of the heat and humidity, but planned to leave the comfortable clubhouse as soon someone was a stroke ahead of him and that happened with a trio of competitors. Noren tied for fourth with Hank Lebioda (68).
Bubba Watson surged up the leaderboard earlier on the hot and steamy afternoon with a 64 to put him at 16 under. That briefly gave him a share of the lead, and he tied for sixth with Brandon Hagy (68).
Elliot wins for Hendrick Motorsports in Wisconsin
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Even a start near the back of the pack couldn’t prevent Chase Elliott from continuing his uncanny success on road courses.
Elliott started in the 34th position but still found a way to win the NASCAR Cup Series at Road America on Sunday to wrap up a playoff spot. The 25-year-old Hendrick Motorsports has seven career Cup Series victories on road courses, putting him in sole possession of third place in NASCAR history.
“I really have no idea,” Elliott said about his success on road courses. “I feel like it’s just good cars. Our team as a whole has been good at road courses the whole time too, Kyle (Larson) won at Sonoma. I feel like drivers are only as good as what they have to drive. Fortunately I feel like I’ve got the best stuff and just got to make it work.”
Elliott started so far back because a couple of cautions hampered his qualifying attempts on Sunday morning.
It ended up not mattering as Elliott won by 5.705 seconds over Christopher Bell. Busch was third, followed by Kurt Busch and points leader Denny Hamlin.
Kyle Busch took a brief lead on a restart on the 46th of 62 laps, but Elliott caught up to him at Turn 11 and had passed him by Turn 12. The restart followed a caution that came when Anthony Alfredo spun off course.
Elliott stayed in front the rest of the way. The 2020 series champion gave Hendrick Motorsports its seventh victory in its last eight Cup races. Hendrick had its six-race winning streak snapped last weekend when Kyle Busch won at Pocono for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Hendrick drivers have won 10 of the 20 Cup Series races so far this year.
Lowly fever catch Connecticut Sun
INDIANAPOLIS — Danielle Robinson tied her career high with 19 points, Teaira McCowan had 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, and the Indiana Fever beat the Connecticut Sun 73-67 on Saturday to snap a franchise single-season record 12-game losing streak.
Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points for Indiana (2-16), which won for the first time since beating the Washington Mystics 89-77 on May 23.
Connecticut, which beat the Fever 86-80 on Thursday, played its fourth game — the last three on the road — in seven days. The Sun’s four-game winning streak ended.
Jonquel Jones led Connecticut (12-6) with 16 points and nine rebounds but was just 5-of-17 shooting. DeWanna Bonner made 8 of 8 from the foul line and finished with 14 points and Brionna Jones scored 13 with eight rebounds. Heideman hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range — while the rest of the Sun players were 0 for 9 — and scored 12 points.
Crew battle back to draw with Revolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gyasi Zardes scored and the Columbus Crew rallied to tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night in the first game at new Lower.com Field.
Zardes, near the top of the penalty area, took a pass from Harrison Afful, turned inside and then slipped a roller between two defenders and inside the post to cut the Crew’s deficit to 2-1 in the 39th minute. It snapped Columbus’ scoreless streak of nearly 270 minutes following back-to-back shutouts — a 1-0 loss the Philadelphia Union on June 23 and a tie with Austin FC on June 27.
An own goal by the Revolution’s Andrew Farrell capped the scoring in the 69th.
Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring in the 13th minute when he flicked home a header off a cross by DeJuan Jones. Gustavo Bou’s sliding finish of an entry by Buchanan to give New England (7-2-3) a 2-0 lead in the 30th.