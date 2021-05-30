FORT WORTH, Texas — Jason Kokrak played in 233 PGA Tour events before getting his first victory. The big hitter didn’t have to wait nearly as long to win again, and overcame a local favorite to do it at Colonial.
Kokrak shot an even-par 70 in a final-group showdown Sunday with resurgent Jordan Spieth, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at 14-under 266. He was two strokes better than Spieth, who hit his approach at No. 18 over the green and into the water.
While even on the day, Kokrak had five bogeys to go with his five birdies. He twice needed two shots to get out of bunkers, and had back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 15 and 16.
But when he struck his final 4-foot putt, he followed the ball to the cup and finally broke into a smile when he pulled it out and celebrated with caddie David Robinson.
A huge crowd followed the only contending group all day, most of them waiting to erupt for Dallas-native Spieth, who started the round with a one-stroke lead before a bogey-filled 73. Instead of his second win at Colonial, he finished as the runner-up at Hogan’s Alley for the third time. It was still Spieth’s eighth top-10 finish in his last 11 starts this year, one more top 10 than he had the previous two seasons combined.
“They were definitely rooting for the guy next to me,” said Kokrak, who tied for third at Colonial last June. “Both of us didn’t have our A-game today. We grinded it out.”
Kokrak, playing in his 16th tournament since winning he CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in October, became the third player with two PGA Tour wins this season. He joined Bryson DeChambeau and Stewart Cink in that group.
Revolution just keep on winning
CINCINNATI — Adam Buksa scored on a header in the 70th minute and the New England Revolution stayed atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday.
Buksa jumped between a pair of teammates to connect in the 6-yard box with Carles Gil’s free kick from just outside the 18-yard box near the end line.
The Revolution (5-1-2) extended their unbeaten streak to four games.
Matt Turner made a pair of saves in the 82nd minute, the second to stop a wide-open chance for Cincinnati’s Brandon Vázquez. Turner finished with four saves for his third shutout of the season.
Geoff Cameron had a header miss over the crossbar on the last play before the final whistle for FC Cincinnati (1-4-1).
Sun dropped in OT by Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Sylvia Fowles had 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, Layshia Clarendon had 12 points in their debut with Minnesota and the Lynx rallied to beat the Connecticut Sun 79-74 in overtime Sunday night.
Clarendon, who signed with Minnesota earlier in the day, hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 66 seconds remaining to give the Lynx (1-4) the lead for good. The 30-year-old guard in their ninth WNBA season was waived last week by the New York Liberty.
Jonquel Jones led Connecticut (6-2) with 22 points and Jasmine Thomas added 14 points and five assists. DeWanna Bonner had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.
Clarendon hit a 30-footer just after the buzzer that would have won the game in regulation. Kayla McBride missed a 3-point shot but Fowles grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out to McBride who missed another 3 but Crystal Dangerfield got another offensive board and found Damiris Dantas for a 3-pointer that cut Minnesota’s deficit to 63-61 with 37.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Bonner missed a jumper 25 seconds later and Dangerfield grabbed the rebound and raced to the right elbow where she made a pull-up jumper with 2.9 seconds left to force overtime.
Napheesa Collier hit a 3-pointer with 2:50 left in OT to make it 70-69 and give the Lynx their first lead since 6-5.
Larson sweeps Coca-Cola 600
CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Larson continued his dominance at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, sweeping the first three stages of NASCAR’s longest race.
Larson has won a series-high nine stages this year.
The 28-year-old Larson led 234 of 300 laps in the 400-lap race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports drivers held four of the top five spots with 100 laps remaining leaving car owner Rick Hendrick in strong shape to win his historic 269th Cup Series career victory, which would pass Petty Enterprises for first place in NASCAR history.
Larson is the first driver since Kyle Busch in 2018 to win the first three stages of the Coca-Cola 600. Busch went on to win the race that year.
Kurt Busch, the 2010 race champion, is out of the race due to engine problems.
NASCAR heads to California for the Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway next Sunday for a return to road racing.
Ty Gibbs pleases grandfather at Charlotte
CONCORD, N.C. — Ty Gibbs, the 18-year-old grandson of car owner Joe Gibbs, took the lead with 20 laps left at Charlotte Motor Speedway and held off the field on a final restart to win the second Xfinity Series race of his rookie season on Saturday.
Gibbs had won the Daytona road course event in February with a late pass through a grassy area. This time, Gibbs overcame a spin at the end of the second stage and kept his patience until the end when he came out on top of a side-by-side duel with NASCAR Cup Series racer Chase Briscoe, who lost control and surrendered the lead to Gibbs.
Gibbs had one final challenge on the last restart but pulled away from the pack when the green flag flew like so many JGR drivers of the past to gain the win.
A proud Joe Gibbs beamed from the pits, a big smile on his face.
“It’s definitely nice to win on an oval, especially so nearby hometown,” Gibbs said.
Ty Gibbs apologized to Briscoe if he had any part in the spinout, although replays seemed to show their cars did not touch.