ORLANDO, Fla. — Christen Press scored in the 11th minute, Megan Rapinoe added a late goal and the U.S. women beat Brazil 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday.
The U.S. sits atop the SheBelieves Cup standings with two wins. Canada and Argentina were to play later Sunday in the round-robin tournament.
The United States, winner of the last two World Cups, is now unbeaten in 36 straight games overall and 52 straight at home.
“One thing that I’ve learned playing on the U.S. women’s national team is that you have to prepare for every single game as if it’s the most important game of your life,” Press said. “So that’s kind of the approach I take.”
The Americans have won five straight over Brazil and are unbeaten in the last seven matches. The team is 20-0-2 against Brazil on American soil.
Tiger mulling return from 5th back surgery
LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods says he’s doesn’t know when he will return from a fifth back surgery, and he could not give a definitive answer Sunday when asked if he would be at the Masters.
“God, I hope so,” Woods on the CBS broadcast of the Genesis Invitational.
Woods, at Riviera to hand out the trophy as the tournament host, had a microdiscectomy Dec. 23. It was the fifth surgery on his back, and the first since a procedure to fuse his lower spine in April 2017.
“I’m feeling fine,” Woods said. “I’m a little bit stiff. I have one more MRI scheduled so that we’ll see if the annulus (fibrosus) is scarred over finally and see if I can start doing more activities. But still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, the little things before I can start gravitating towards something a little more.”
Woods has not played since he joined 11-year-old Charlie at the PNC Challenge a few days before his surgery.
Unranked Duke drops No. 7 Cavaliers
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Jaemyn Brakefield scored the go-ahead basket on a reverse layup with 1:58 left and Duke came up with a final-possession stop and upset No. 7 Virginia 66-65 on Saturday night.
Matthew Hurt scored 22 points to lead the Blue Devils (10-8, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). They claimed a much-needed third straight win to improve their uncertain chances of making the NCAA Tournament.
Brakefield’s scoring drive, while drawing a foul on Jay Huff, finally got Duke a slim lead. Freshman DJ Steward had a chance to increase the margin, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free-throw opportunity with 9.6 seconds left.
Huff got the rebound and got the ball to Kihei Clark, who bobbled the dribble at the other end to lose time and had to force up an off-balance 3-point attempt over Hurt to beat the clock. The ball was well short, with Huff catching the airball and stuffing it in well past the final horn.
Huff finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers (15-5, 11-3).
No. 1 Gonzaga moves to 22-0
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, Jalen Suggs added 17 points and Gonzaga won its 26th straight game, routing San Diego.
Corey Kispert added 16 points to help Gonzaga (22-0, 13-0 West Coast) get its 14th straight victory against San Diego and 49th consecutive win at home.
The Bulldogs are a win away from matching a program best 50-game home winning streak. Gonzaga will have a chance to break the mark next week with home games against Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount that were rescheduled to make up for earlier postponements.
Garza sets Iowa scoring mark
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 23 points to become Iowa’s all-time leading scorer, and the 11th-ranked Hawkeyes beat Penn State 74-68 on Sunday.
Garza has 2,126 points for Iowa, breaking the record of 2,116 points set by Roy Marble from 1985-89. Garza scored 12 points in the first half to get within a point of Marble and passed the mark with a layup off a pass from Jordan Bohannon at the 8:18 mark of the second half.
Garza also had 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.
It was the fourth consecutive win for Iowa (17-6, 11-5 Big Ten).
Garza, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 24.7 points per game, scored 10 consecutive points in Iowa’s 13-2 second-half run after the game was tied at 54. Penn State (7-12, 4-11) went six minutes without a point in the second half.
Top-ranked UConn women win 8th straight
CINCINNATI — Christyn Williams scored 22 points and No. 1 Connecticut breezed in its first visit to Xavier, 83-32 on Saturday for its eighth straight win.
High-scoring Paige Bueckers and Olivia Nelson-Odoba each added 11 points for the Huskies (18-1, 15-0 Big East).
UConn led 42-13 at halftime and Bueckers didn’t score after the break. She had seven assists.
Aaliyah Edwards had 16 points for the Huskies, whose only loss was to then-No. 19 Arkansas 90-87 on Jan. 28.
— The Associated Press
USA storms through AmeriCup qualifying
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — This team that USA Basketball assembled for its final two FIBA AmeriCup qualifying games knew it would be together for only about a week.
The players made the most of that time.
Ra’Shad James scored 21 points and the U.S. finished AmeriCup qualifying with a 6-0 record, beating Mexico 96-75 on Saturday. Brandon Bass scored 12 points for the Americans, who outscored the Mexicans 33-12 from 3-point range.
“Any player would want to be a part of a situation like this,” James said. “You had guys that bought into the system very quickly ... a selfless bunch of guys.”
Joe Johnson finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the U.S., William Davis added 10 points and Isaiah Thomas — looking for an NBA comeback — had nine points in 20 minutes.
AmeriCup is the championship for the nations in the FIBA Americas region; the U.S. has won it seven times in nine previous chances, and it came into its two games in San Juan knowing it already had a berth in the September 2022 tournament secured. It wound up beating the Bahamas and Mexico by a combined 37 points in those games anyway.