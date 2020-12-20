Sophie Caldwell Hamilton, a native of Peru, Vt., picked up a pair of strong finishes over the weekend in Dresden, Germany on the cross-country skiing World Cup tour.
Caldwell Hamilton finished runner-up in the freestyle sprint final on Saturday, just missing out on first in a photo finish with Swiss skier Nadine Faehndrich. Then, on Sunday, she paired with teammate Jessie Diggins to finish fourth in a team sprint. The duo finished in 16 minutes, 45.35 seconds, just three seconds off the leader and less than two seconds off the podium.
The scores helped Caldwell Hamilton rise to fourth in the season’s sprint standings, and 14th in the overall, which is still led by fellow American Rosie Brennan.
It was Caldwell Hamilton’s first podium of the season, and 10th of her career.
Cochran-Siegle grabs first-ever podium
VAL GARDENA, Italy — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde returned to the top of the overall World Cup standings on Saturday after winning the classic Saslong downhill for his second victory in two days.
After triumphing in Friday’s super-G, the defending overall champion from Norway finished the downhill against a backdrop of the Italian Alps 0.22 seconds ahead of Ryan Cochran-Siegle.
The American earned his first career podium finish as he led a strong showing by the U.S. ski team, with Bryce Bennett in fourth, Jared Goldberg in sixth and Travis Ganong in 14th.
Former downhill world champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland trailed by 0.54 in third.
In his nine-year World Cup career, the 28-year-old Cochran-Siegle had previously racked up five top-10 results, including an eighth place in Saturday’s super-G.
In December 2011, Cochran-Siegle scored his first World Cup points in only his second race on the tour, a super-G in Beaver Creek, Colorado.
He won the junior world titles in downhill and combined a few months later, but had his promising career halted after badly damaging his knee in a crash at the world championships in Austria the following year.
“I had to battle back from that,” the Burlington, Vermont native said. “I learned a lot and tried to take it day by day and slowly build my skiing. I am incredibly grateful for everyone who helped me to get to today.”
NY Jets avoid winless season
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Sam Darnold passed for 207 yards and the New York Jets finally earned the first victory of their miserable season Sunday, holding on for a 23-20 win that erased the possibility of the third winless 16-game season in NFL history.
Frank Gore rushed for an early touchdown and made a decisive third-down reception with 2:05 left for the Jets (1-13), who also ended the longest losing streak in franchise history with a strong start and a gritty finish at SoFi Stadium.
Embattled coach Adam Gase got his first win of the year only after New York blew most of a 17-point lead in the second half.
NHL, players agree on season outline
The NHL and players completed a deal Sunday to hold a 56-game 2021 season from Jan. 13-May 8 with playoffs to last into July.
The league’s Board of Governors voted to approve the agreement that was supported by the NHLPA executive board Friday night.
“The National Hockey League looks forward to the opening of our 2020-21 season,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “While we are well aware of the challenges ahead, as was the case last spring and summer, we are continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our participants and the communities in which we live and play.”
Final details on where the seven Canadian teams will play are still pending agreements with health officials.
Canelo pounds Smith, takes 3 belts
SAN ANTONIO — Canelo Alvarez had a simple explanation for his ability to dominate a previously undefeated champion and emerge unscathed against an opponent that physically towered over him.
“I am better,” Alvarez said. “Because I’m better and I have many abilities. I make them think about what they are going to throw and simply because I’m better.”
Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) unanimously outpointed Callum Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) to win the WBA & Ring super-middleweight championships and vacant WBC super-middleweight title Saturday night at the Alamodome.
Two judges scored the bout 119-109 and the third had it 117-111.
Jazz ink Gobert to extension
Rudy Gobert has signed a contract extension with the Utah Jazz, the team said Sunday without divulging terms. A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the deal is worth $205 million over five years, though Gobert holds an option to end the deal one year early.
The move, first reported by ESPN, was announced two days after Ryan Smith was confirmed by the NBA’s board of governors to become the owner of the Jazz, and is the capper to an offseason where Utah committed perhaps as much as $400 million to Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the five seasons that span from 2021-22 through 2025-26.
The Jazz signed Mitchell to an extension last month that could reach $195 million over those five years.
Rose Bowl moves to Cowboys’ stadium
The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Jan. 1 is relocating to the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Texas, a move prompted by California’s ban on spectators at sporting events during the pandemic.
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Saturday night that conference commissioners who make up the CFP management committee and the Tournament of Roses mutually agreed to relocate the game because of the “growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California.”
MLB payrolls plummet during pandemic
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball payrolls plunged to $1.75 billion during the pandemic-shortened season from $4.22 billion, and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers led with $98.6 million — the smallest for the top spender in 20 years.
Base wages for 40-man rosters tumbled to $1.54 billion, according to information sent from Major League Baseball to teams on Friday night and obtained by The Associated Press. That was down from $3.99 billion in 2019.
Prorated portions of signing bonuses totaled $120.6 million, down slightly from $122.8 million. Earned bonuses fell to $25 million from $26.9 million.