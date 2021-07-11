HAMPTON, Ga. — Kurt Busch asked for a final favor from Atlanta Motor Speedway’s old, battered track.
Busch’s wish came true on the track’s farewell race.
Busch passed brother Kyle with 24 laps left and won the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday to complete a sibling weekend Atlanta sweep.
It was the final race for the current track surface. It was installed in 1997 and is the oldest on the NASCAR circuit. Construction on a repaving and reprofile project is expected to begin immediately.
“What a genuine, awesome, old-school race track,” Kurt Busch said. “I just asked the track today for the last time on your old asphalt can I have an old guy win, and she answered.”
Kurt Busch, 42, raced to his first victory of the season, 33rd overall and the fourth of his career at Atlanta. He locked up a spot in the playoffs and possibly improved his chances of securing a new ride next season.
“Hell yeah, we beat Kyle!” he said.
Kyle Busch reclaimed the lead with 47 laps remaining, but couldn’t hold off his older brother on Lap 236. Kurt Busch took advantage of lapped traffic, especially teammate Ross Chastain, to pass his brother. Chastain helped Kurt Busch choose the lane needed to make the crucial pass.
“The 42 did his job as a teammate,” Kurt Busch said. “Ross is going to get a little flak for it, but that’s what it takes to be a good teammate at the right moment. I couldn’t be more proud of Ross Chastain.”
Said Chastain, who finished 21st: “Kurt asked for the lane and I gave it to him. ... One team, one goal and that’s to win.”
Kyle Busch pushed for the lead with eight laps remaining, but Kurt pulled away in the final laps to win by 1.237 seconds.
Kyle Busch said his brother “was definitely better than us today. I thought I had him, and I did, but racing just didn’t play out for us today.”
Kyle Busch won the Xfinity Series race Saturday, giving him five wins in his maximum five races in the series this season. He said he doesn’t plan to return to the Xfinity Series next season.
Kurt Busch’s contract with Chip Ganassi Racing expires at the end of the year, and Ganassi sold the team to Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks this month.
“I don’t know where I’m going, but I just love racing cars and I want to race that Next Gen car,” Busch said, referring to NASCAR’s planned new car for next season. “That’s why I want to stick around.”
Martin Truex Jr. finished third after starting at the back of the pack. Alex Bowman was fourth, followed by Ryan Blaney.
Jones double-double leads Connecticut Sun by NY
NEW YORK — Jonquel Jones had 17 points, 17 rebounds and five assists as the Connecticut Sun routed the New York Liberty 71-54 on Sunday.
It was Jones’ 10th double-double of the season for the Sun (14-6), who go into the Olympic break sitting in third place in the standings. Jasmine Thomas added 12 points and Briann January 10.
Connecticut played stellar defense, holding the Liberty to just 30% shooting from the field. Kylee Shook made a career-high four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead New York (10-11). She made six of her eight shots while the rest of the team was just 11 for 48 from the field.
The Sun led 22-12 after the first quarter and pulled away for good in the third quarter with 16 straight points. Michaela Onyenwere added 12 points and Jazmine Jones 10 for New York.
The Sun also beat the Atlanta Dream 84-72 on Friday night to wrap up a spot in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship.
Connecticut will represent the Eastern Conference in the inaugural title game Aug. 12 in Phoenix after going 8-1 in Commissioner’s Cup games. The title-contending teams will be vying for a prize pool of a $500,000.
MLB Futures Game goes to National League
DENVER — Brennen Davis saw hitting in Coors Field’s thin air as a fat opportunity, far different from his usual ballparks.
“I’m currently playing in Knoxville, Tennessee,” the Chicago Cubs’ Double-A outfielder said. “It’s noticeable.”
The 21-year-old homered twice and earned MVP of the National League’s 8-3 victory over the American in the Futures Game on Sunday.
Cincinnati’s José Barrero, Colorado’s Michael Toglia and the Mets’ Francisco Alvarez also went deep in the showcase of top young talent at Coors Field, at 5,186 feet the highest altitude in the major leagues. Monday night’s Home Run Derby and Tuesday night’s All-Star Game will follow.
Last year’s Futures Game was canceled along with all minor league seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the start of this minor league season was delayed a month until May 4. Many prospects were set back.
“Your body’s not used to playing,” said 22-year-old Boston Triple-A infielder Jeter Downs, who hit a two-run double off Milwaukee’s Ethan Small in the seventh and final inning. “I still feel like I have a long way to go.”
Former Pittsfield Suns player Cade Cavalli, a Washington Nationals prospect, pitched a scoreless fifth inning for the National League. He struck out two and walked two.
Hataoka wins rain-shortened LPGA Marathon
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Nasa Hataoka of Japan was declared the winner of the Marathon LPGA Classic when the final round Sunday was washed out by relentless, heavy rain.
Hataoka had a six-shot lead over Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae. She won for the fourth time on the LPGA Tour, and her first LPGA title in two years.
The final round began at 7 a.m. with hopes of beating the rain. That lasted only a few hours before Highland Meadows was soaked, and soon became unplayable.
Donna Mummert, the LPGA’s senior manager of rules and competition, said the greens were the first problem as the tournament tried to resume. By mid-afternoon, it was the fairways that were so soaked the LPGA had no choice but to end the tournament.
The LPGA said the forecast was not favorable for a Monday finish, and it didn’t help that Evian Championship — the fourth LPGA major of the year — is scheduled to start on Wednesday.
Danielle Kang, the defending champion, birdied the third hole to pull within eight shots and wanted to see the LPGA acquire more resources to be able to handle weather