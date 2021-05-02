PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Eight times this season, Sam Burns has been atop the leaderboard after every round except the one that mattered. That changed, finally, at the Valspar Championship.
Burns got some help from Keegan Bradley hitting into the water on the 13th hole, and then the 24-year-old from Louisiana took it from there with two big birdies that led to a 3-under 68 and a three-shot victory Sunday.
Burns won for the first time on the PGA Tour after twice failing to convert 54-hole leads in the Houston Open last fall and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera in February.
The victory moves him into the top 50 in the world and all but assures a spot in the U.S. Open, along with his first trip to the Masters next spring.
He had reason to believe this moment could have come sooner. Burns wasted a good start at the season-opening Safeway Open. He closed with a 2-over 72 to tie for seventh in the Houston Open. He lost a two-shot lead at Riviera, coming up one shot short of a playoff.
Bradley and Burns were tied through 36 holes and 54 holes, and they stayed that way through 12 holes on another blistering day at the Copperhead course. That changed with one swing.
Bradley came up well short on the par-3 13th and went into the water, leading to double bogey. Burns saved par with an 8-foot putt for a two-shot lead.
Burns followed with a wedge that stopped next to the hole for a tap-in birdie on the par-5 14th. He put Bradley away with a 7-iron to 18 feet for birdie.
Cameron Tringale was lurking but never seriously challenged. He shot 68 and shared third with Viktor Hovland, whose had a 65 but started too far back at the start of the day.
Max Homa briefly tied for the lead with a birdie on the par-5 opening hole. He didn’t make another birdie the rest of the day, missing several chances around the turn and ending his hopes with a double bogey on the par-3 15th without hitting into the water. He shot 74.
Busch wins on birthday at Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kyle Busch thought he had a third-place car Sunday. His crew chief, Ben Beshore, though it was good enough for second.
Both of them turned out to be wrong.
Instead, Busch was perfect on a pair of late restarts and won a two-lap sprint to the finish at Kansas Speedway, becoming the 10th different winner through the first 11 races of a topsy-turvy NASCAR Cup Series season.
On his 36th birthday, no less.
“We ran up front all day,” Busch said. “Just trying to make adjustments all day long to get it where we wanted. The final adjustments were a positive for us. Didn’t necessarily take us from a third-place car to a winning car but the restarts did.”
Busch had stalked Kyle Larson all afternoon before beating him on a late restart to take the lead. Then, after another caution in the closing laps, Busch followed up his Truck Series win Saturday night by earning another trip to victory lane.
“That’s a Kyle Busch win right there,” he said with a smile.
It’s his 17th straight season with a win, tying David Pearson for second on the all-time list and moving him within one of Richard Petty’s record streak. It also was his first with Beshore calling the shots from the pit box, and it gives Joe Gibbs Racing three drivers qualified for the playoffs along with Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell.
“I felt like we were a second-place car to the 5 car all day, to be honest,” Beshore said. “Kyle just did an amazing job on the last couple of restarts there, taking the lead and then keeping it on the last couple.”
Kevin Harvick overcame a tire mishap on a late pit stop and took advantage of some chaos on the final restart to finish second. Brad Keselowski dominated the early laps before following his win at Talladega last week by finishing third, and Matt DiBenedetto and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.
Larson led a race-high 132 laps before his day ended in 19th place and bitter disappointment.
Revolution pick up win over Atlanta
FOXBOROUGH — Carles Gil had an assist and scored his first regular season goal since 2019 to help the New England Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night.
Gil, after VAR review, converted from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute to give New England a 2-1 lead. The 28-year old scored 10 goals in his first MLS season, the last of which came on September 25, 2019, before missing most of last season while recovering for Achilles surgery. He returned in July last season before scoring two goals with three assists in four playoff games.
Gil won a long ball played by Andrew Farrel, cut back toward the corner of the box and perfectly placed an entry to the center of the arear where Brandon Bye put away a header to give the Revolution (2-0-1) a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.
Marcelino Moreno scored from the spot in the 43rd to tie it, 1-all.
Ezequiel Barco, who came on after halftime, walked off the field with an apparent leg injury in the 79th minute, leaving Atlanta — which was out of substitutions — down a man the rest of the way...?
The Revolution won for the first time in six all-time games, and snapped a four-game losing streak, against Atlanta.