LONDON — Nearing defeat, Daniil Medvedev suddenly switched tactics at the ATP Finals and collected the biggest title of his career by beating U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Sunday.
The fourth-ranked Medvedev became the first player to beat each of the men who were Nos. 1-3 in the season-ending championship — and only the fourth to do it at any tour event in the past 30 years.
The comeback against No. 3 Thiem, which lasted more than 2 1/2 hours, added to victories Medvedev produced against No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the round-robin portion of the tournament and No. 2 Rafael Nadal in Saturday’s semifinals on an indoor hard court without spectators, who were barred because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Medvedev went 5-0 in all, quite a turnaround from a year ago, when he went 0-3 at the ATP Finals. The tournament now ends its dozen-years run in London, moving to Turin, Italy, next year.
The 24-year-old Russian closed 2020 by going 10-0 in November.
Clemson-FSU postponementThe game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State was postponed hours before kickoff Saturday when medical personnel from both schools could not agree it was safe to play.
The Tigers learned a day earlier one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the postponement, although it did not detail whether the game at Florida State was called off because of coronavirus issues.
The person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity said the postponement stemmed from a positive test Clemson received Friday after traveling to Tallahassee. That unidentified player had tested negative on campus this week despite displaying symptoms.
The person did not wish to be identified because Clemson had not disclosed the reason for the postponement.
Another person with knowledge of the decision told AP that Florida State officials were informed late Friday night that Clemson had an offensive lineman return a positive test earlier in the day. The person said Clemson officials told Florida State that the Tigers player had taken part in practice and meetings throughout the week while showing symptoms.
The second person also spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the schools were not publicly revealing details about why the game was off.
Medical officials and athletic directors from both schools held another call Saturday morning to exchange medical reports, which is routine under ACC protocol. During that call, the schools could not agree on playing.
“We listened to our medical folks and their assessment of the risk and we decided it wasn’t safe to play today,” Florida State athletic director David Coburn told the AP.
No makeup date was announced, but Florida State coach Mike Norvell said he hoped it would be in December.
KC bounces San Jose in shootoutKANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tim Melia stopped all three of San Jose’s shootout attempts and Sporting Kansas City converted all of its tries to beat the Earthquakes on Sunday after they finished overtime tied at 3 in the Western Conference semifinals.
Top-seeded Sporting advanced to face play No. 4 Minnesota or No. 5 Colorado.
Gianluca Busio scored in the first minute of stoppage time to give Sporting Kansas City a 3-2 lead, but Chris Wondolowski scored about six minutes later, heading home a high cross to the far post by Cristian Espinoza to force extra time. It was just the second career playoff goal for Wondolowski, who has an MLS-record 166 goals in the regular season.
In the shootout, Johnny Russell opened the tiebreaker with a goal, Melia stopped Oswaldo Alanís, and Ilie Sánchez connected for Sporting. Jackson Yueill was stopped, Khiry Shelton scored, and Melia stopped Espinoza to end it.
Streb wins post-Masters RSM ClassicST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Robert Streb made an 8-foot par putt to stay alive in a playoff and ended it on the second extra hole Sunday with a pitching wedge that came an inch from going in, giving him a victory over Kevin Kisner in the RSM Classic.
Streb won for the second time on the PGA Tour, his other title also coming in a playoff at Sea Island six years ago.
He rallied from a five-shot deficit in 2014. This time, he lost a three-shot lead until a 6-iron to 12 feet on the par-3 17th hole for a birdie that allowed him to close with a 2-under 68 and force extra holes.
Kisner, whose first of of three PGA Tour titles came at Sea Island in 2015, closed with a 63.
They finished at 19-under 263, one shot ahead of Cameron Tringale (62).
Lolo Jones back on US Bobsled teamLAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Lolo Jones is back on the USA Bobsled women’s national team, the three-time Olympian making the 10-person roster announced Saturday night/
It’s the fifth bobsled national term berth for Jones, who competed for USA Track and Field at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Games, then pivoted to bobsled and made the team that competed at the 2014 Pyeongchang Games.
She qualified after two days of team-trial races at Mount Van Hoevenberg that ended Saturday.
Reigning world champion Kaillie Humphries already had clinched a berth on this season’s national team, as had Lauren Gibbs, who was in Humphries’ sled for last season’s world title. Elana Meyers Taylor, the three-time Olympian and three-time Olympic medalist who missed last season to have her first child, also made the team as a driver, as did Nicole Vogt.
2 more for Zlatan; Milan stays perfect
MILAN — Zlatan Ibrahimović remains unstoppable and AC Milan remains unbeaten atop Serie A.
The 39-year-old Ibrahimović scored twice to raise his total to 10 goals in six games played as Milan won 3-1 at Napoli on Sunday.
The Rossoneri again moved two points ahead of Sassuolo, which won 2-0 at Hellas Verona earlier to also remain undefeated through eight rounds.