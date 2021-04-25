BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal saved a match point on his way to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5 on Sunday in the Barcelona Open final, winning the title for a record 12th time.
It was the first title of the year for the third-ranked Nadal, who has been struggling to find his best form. He secured the clay-court title by converting on his third match point.
The match lasted 3 hours, 38 minutes, making it the longest best-of-three set ATP final since stats started being tracked in 1991. It was also the longest best-of-three ATP match so far this year.
It was Nadal’s seventh title in the last 10 editions of the Barcelona Open, and 12th in 16 editions. The tournament was not played last year because of the pandemic.
Nadal also needed three sets to advance in his first two matches in Barcelona. He was coming off a loss to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters last week, a tournament that Tsitsipas won in a final against Rublev.
Tsitsipas, who had not lost a set on his way to the final in Barcelona, had beaten Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.
Nadal was behind from the start but won four straight games to take the first set. The top-seeded Spaniard got off to another slow start in the second set and needed another late break. He wasted two match points at 5-4, then saved three consecutive break points in the following game.
The 34-year-old Nadal has won all 12 finals he reached in Barcelona. He dominated the tournament in his home country from 2005-09, 2011-13 and 2016-18. He lost in the 2019 semifinals to eventual champion Dominic Thiem.
Barty takes Porsche Grand Prix
STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Porsche Grand Prix, her first title on clay since the 2019 French Open.
The Australian player clicked into gear for the final’s second set, which she won in just 20 minutes, with Sabalenka taking a medical timeout ahead of the third.
Sabalenka emerged with a bandage around her right thigh and couldn’t prevent Barty from going on to claim her 11th career title.
It was the third straight come-from-behind win for Barty, who celebrated her 25th birthday by playing three sets against Elina Svitolina in Saturday’s semifinals. Barty also won in three sets against Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals.
Later Sunday, Barty and Jennifer Brady defeated Desirae Krawczyk and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4, 5-7, 10-5 in the doubles final. Barty became the first player to win both the singles and doubles at Stuttgart since Lindsay Davenport 20 years ago.
Barty saved eight of the 10 break points she faced against Sabalenka, converting five of the 12 opportunities she created to win in 1 hour, 47 minutes.
The 22-year-old Sabalenka, who defeated Simona Halep to reach the final, had been going for her first career title.
Transgender athlete ban tossed in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls high school sports in Connecticut.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which oversees scholastic sports in the state, allows high school athletes to compete in sports according to their gender identity. The lawsuit was filed a year ago by cisgender runners who argued they were deprived of wins, state titles and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against two transgender sprinters.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chatigny dismissed the lawsuit on procedural grounds, saying in the ruling released Sunday that there was no dispute to resolve because the two transgender athletes have graduated and the plaintiffs could not identify other female transgender athletes.
The lawsuit had been closely watched since the Trump administration’s Justice Department and the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights had sided with the plaintiffs. But the Biden administration withdrew that support in February.
Revolution pick up 1st win of season
FOXBOROUGH — Brandon Bye’s cross led to Brendan Hines-Ike’s own goal on Saturday night and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 1-0.
Bye dribbled up the right channel and sent in a cross that caught D.C. United’s Hines-Ike flat-footed as the ball caromed off him into the goal, giving the Revolution (1-0-1) the lead in the 48th minute.
Matt Turner made one save in the 69th minute for his first shutout of the season for the Revs.
D.C. United dropped to 1-1-0.
Mulkey leaves Baylor for LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women’s basketball team.
The school announced the move Sunday.
Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana. She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn last month.
“Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. “Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life — in the classroom, on the court, and in the community – is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU.”
The 58-year-old coach inherits an LSU team that went 9-13 last season and hasn’t made it past the Sweet 16 since 2007. She became the fastest coach in Division I history to reach 600 wins — needing only 700 games to do it.