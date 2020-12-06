INDIANAPOLIS — Coaches Mark Few of Gonzaga and Scott Drew of Baylor scheduled Saturday’s game for all the right seasons.
They wanted their teams to have another early-season test and play in front of a national TV audience. The game on CBS between the nation’s top two college basketball teams figured to draw excellent ratings.
For now, No. 1 vs. No. 2 is off. Top-ranked Gonzaga will pause basketball competition through Dec. 14.
Less than 90 minutes before tip-off, the teams announced the postponement because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the top-ranked Bulldogs program. In a joint statement, the schools said one player and one nonplayer in the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player didn’t play Wednesday against No. 11 West Virginia.
“We’re disappointed to not be able to play one of the most anticipated games of the season, but we are following the advice of public health officials,” the coaches said. “When we decided to play during a pandemic, our priorities were protecting the health and safety of student-athletes and following public health guidelines, and we’re proud of how both programs have held true to those promises.
“There are much greater issues in this world than not being able to play a basketball game, so we’re going to continue praying for everyone who has been affected by this pandemic.”
Before heading back to Waco, Texas, Drew told reporters on a Zoom call both programs wanted to play but it was determined they couldn’t do it safely after consulting with the Indiana State Health Commissioner, the Marion County Public Health Director and both team physicians.
Pitino earns 1st win at IonaHEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Isaiah Ross scored a career-high 33 points as Iona beat Hofstra 82-74 on Saturday and gave coach Rick Pitino his first college victory in three years.
Nelly Junior Joseph had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Iona (1-1). Dylan van Eyck added 14 points. Berrick JeanLouis had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Pitino was hired by Iona in March to replace Tim Cluess, who resigned due to health concerns. Pitino was fired by Louisville in 2017 in pay-for-play scandal after 17 years with the Cardinals.
He won national championships at Louisville (2013) and Kentucky (1996) and also went to the Final Four with Providence in 1987. Pitino coached twice in the NBA, with the New York Knicks (1987-89) and the Boston Celtics (1997-2001), where he was also team president. In 2019, Pitino coached Panathinaikos to the championship in the Greek League.
No. 1 South Carolina women bounce backAMES, Iowa — Zia Cooke scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina got back into a groove with a 83-65 win over 23rd-ranked Iowa State on Sunday.
The Gamecocks (4-1) were beaten by No. 8 N.C. State 54-46 on Thursday, but never trailed against the Cyclones (2-2) during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup.
Cooke shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range, 6-of-12 overall, helping South Carolina finish 13 of 26 from behind the arc.
Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal added 13 points each for South Carolina while Destanni Henderson had 12.
Morgan scores 1st goal for TottenhamLONDON — Alex Morgan scored her first goal for Tottenham in a 3-1 victory over Brighton on Sunday as the London club won its first match of the Women’s Super League season.
The American World Cup winner, who made her Tottenham debut last month after giving birth in May, scored her team’s third goal from a penalty in the 84th minute.
“Alex has been building up her time on the pitch over the course of the last couple of months,” Rehanne Skinner said after her first game as Tottenham manager. “For her, she’s getting more and more back to where she would probably want to be.”
Stanford wins hometown LPGA eventTHE COLONY, Texas — Angela Stanford won her home LPGA Tour event in front of her parents, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Volunteers of America Classic.
The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won her seventh LPGA Tour title and first since the major Evian Championship in 2018. She finished at 7-under 277 at Old American Golf Club.
Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for second in the final tuneup before the U.S. Women’s Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston.
Spence beats Garcia to retain titlesARLINGTON, Texas — Errol Spence Jr. skipped a tune-up in his first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career.
The Texan didn’t need a warmup act.
Spence defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships, looking sharp in a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia on Saturday night by controlling the pace almost from the start in another defense on his home turf.
Judges Steve Weisfeld and Barry Lindenman scored it 116-112, with Tim Cheatham giving Spence a decided 117-111 edge at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team that has adopted the 2012 U.S. Olympian and rising star.
Dennis Ralston, a five-time Grand Slam doubles champion who was one of the initial players signed to the professional World Championship Tennis tour in the 1960s and a member of the sport’s Hall of Fame, died Sunday. He was 78.
He died of cancer in Austin, Texas, according to Darin Pleasant, director of tennis at Grey Rock Tennis Club, who spoke to Ralston’s wife, Linda.
