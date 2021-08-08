NEW YORK — Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle bullpen combined on a six-hitter, Kyle Seager doubled to break a scoreless tie in the eighth inning and the Mariners avoided a four-game sweep, beating the New York Yankees 2-0 Sunday.
The Yankees had won five in a row. They lost for only the third time in 13 games, ending a tightly contested series between playoff contenders.
“I thought their bullpen did a really good job of shutting us down,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I actually thought against Kikuchi we had a lot of really good at-bats. We made it tough on him all day, smoked a lot of balls.”
New York rookie starter Luis Gil pitched two-hit ball for five scoreless innings, striking out eight. In his big league debut Tuesday against Baltimore, he threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits and fanning six. He was sent back to Triple-A after facing Seattle.
Yankees COVID-19 outbreak continues as Rizzo tests positive
NEW YORK — Newcomer Anthony Rizzo has become the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus.
Rizzo is the fourth New York player within the past week to be sidelined by COVID-19, joining starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery and catcher Gary Sánchez.
Rizzo tested positive after Saturday’s game, manager Aaron Boone said. Rizzo went 0 for 4 in the Yankees’ 5-4 victory over Seattle.
Rizzo is off to a quick start since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 29. The first baseman is hitting .281 with three homers and six RBIs in nine games for New York.
Lopez key hit in 9th after long rain delay, KC tops Cards
ST. LOUIS — Nicky Lopez hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning after a long rain delay and the Kansas City Royals averted a three-game sweep, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday.
Dylan Carlson homered for St. Louis, which has lost four of six.
It was 5-all when Hanser Alberto began the Royals ninth with a single off closer Alex Reyes (5-5). Jarrod Dyson put down a bunt that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt threw wildly trying for a forceout, leaving runners at second and third before play was stopped for 2 hours, 10 minutes.
When the game resumed, Lopez delivered a one-out hit to right to break the tie.
Pujols homers against team that cut him, Dodgers beat Angels
LOS ANGELES — Albert Pujols hit his first home run against the Los Angeles Angels since they released him in May, sending Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-2 win Sunday.
Cody Bellinger, the former NL MVP who has struggled mightily this season, homered for the second straight game, helping the World Series champions take two of three at Dodger Stadium in the Freeway Series.
Trea Turner, making his second start as the leadoff batter for the Dodgers since being acquired with Max Scherzer in a trade with Washington, scored twice.
Pujols hit a two-run homer in the second inning, connecting as a pinch-hitter for Justin Turner, who exited with left groin discomfort. Turner will be out for a few days, according to Dave Roberts.
5-time MVP Peyton Manning enters NFL Hall of Fame
Peyton Manning, the record-setting quarterback who won Super Bowls for Indianapolis and Denver — and five, yes, five, MVP awards — has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The seven-time All-Pro considered among the headiest and resourceful players in league history was a slam-dunk choice for the hall in his first year of eligibility. In his 18 NFL seasons, Manning was a measuring stick at the position, and the first QB to win Super Bowls with two franchises.
The son of college football great Archie Manning and brother of former Giants QB (and two-time Super Bowl winner) Eli Manning, Peyton was the top overall draft choice in 1998 and, by the next year was establishing himself as an NFL force. He led the league in touchdown passes four times, including a phenomenal 55 in 2013 for the Broncos.
“I don’t know about you but I will never be done with this game.” said Manning, who earlier stood at the podium and nodded and smiled while his ovation went on. He then joked about how short the length of the limited speeches are this year, mentioning that Ray Lewis just concluded his speech “which began in 2018.”
Thrilled to be entering the hall on the same weekend as “one of my favorite teammates, Edgerrin James,” Manning also urged anyone involved in the NFL to “ignite the future of the sport. If not, we are not doing football justice. It is about nurturing football to live another day, another year ... The future of this game is ours to shape.”