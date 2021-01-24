SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 22 points and freshman Jalen Suggs came close to a triple-double, helping top-ranked Gonzaga rout Pacific 95-49 on Saturday night for its 19th consecutive victory dating to last season.
Corey Kispert had 16 points, and Joel Ayayi added 12 for Gonzaga (15-0, 6-0 West Coast Conference), which won its 47th consecutive home game — the longest streak in the nation. Suggs finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Daniss Jenkins scored 17 points for Pacific (5-3, 2-2), which tried to play its slowdown game but was undone by poor shooting.
Gonzaga shot 49% while Pacific made just 27.9% of its attempts, including 2 of 16 from 3-point range.
Louisville women avoid upset bid
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dana Evans hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left to help top-ranked Louisville barely avoid a huge upset by holding off Wake Forest 65-63 on Sunday.
Evans’ driving shot against Gina Conti and free throw finally gave the Cardinals their winning margin. But Louisville had to survive a final shot from the Demon Deacons, with Ivana Raca missing a 3-pointer from the right at the horn that would’ve given Wake Forest its first-ever win against a No. 1-ranked opponent.
Instead, the Cardinals survived to remain unbeaten less than a week after ascending to the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time.
Evans scored 25 points for Louisville (14-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who trailed by nine midway through the fourth quarter before going on a 14-2 run to push back in front and set up a tense finish.
Poirier knocks out McGregor in Round 2
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Dustin Poirier stopped Conor McGregor with a flurry of punches midway through the second round Sunday, avenging his loss to the Irish superstar with a knockout victory at UFC 257.
Poirier (26-7) caught McGregor with a series of shots to the head before buckling his knees with two left hands. Poirier then sent McGregor to the canvas with a short right hand and finished it at 2:32 of the second, setting off stunned excitement among the few thousand screaming fans allowed inside the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
“I think this is a title fight,” Poirier said of their lightweight bout. “I’m the champion.”
In his first fight in a year, McGregor (22-5) had a strong first round before he was stopped by punches for the first time in his mixed martial arts career. McGregor, whose previous four losses all came by submission, stayed on the canvas for several moments afterward, gathering himself after his second loss in his three MMA fights since 2016.
Goggia ties a Vonn downhill record
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Olympic champion Sofia Goggia is dominating the World Cup downhill season like no woman since ski great Lindsey Vonn.
Goggia won her fourth straight downhill on Saturday to tie a World Cup streak by Vonn in 2018. They are the only women to achieve the feat in the last 25 years.
The Italian star finished 0.27 seconds faster than Lara Gut-Behrami as both thrived on icy snow slicker than in Friday’s race at Crans-Montana also won by Goggia.
Goggia’s teammate Elena Curtoni was third, 0.60 back, ending Breezy Johnson’s streak of four third-place finishes in downhill.
Johnson was fifth, 0.89 behind Goggia, giving the United States its most consistent threat in downhill since Vonn’s stellar career ended two years ago.
Cochran-Siegle talks quick return after crash
KITZBÜHEL, Austria — Two days after fracturing his neck in a downhill crash on the Streif course in Kitzbühel, Ryan Cochran-Siegle said Sunday he is aiming to return to ski racing before the end of the World Cup season in March.
However, the American skier was doubtful about competing in next month’s world championships in Italy, where the super-G is scheduled for Feb. 9, followed by the downhill five days later.
“I don’t know, we haven’t talked about a timeline yet,” said Cochran-Siegle, wearing a neck brace while attending Sunday’s downhill on the same course.
“I do hope to be back before the end of the season. But I need to be smart about this.”
Cochran-Siegle, who was having a breakthrough season and won his first World Cup race at a super-G in December, planned to travel back to the United States for further medical examinations this week.
Cochran-Siegle sustained the minor neck fracture in a high-speed crash on the Streif, one of the most dangerous courses on the circuit.
He lost balance when he leaned back while landing a jump, slid off course and cut his way through the first row of safety nets. He was taken to hospital by helicopter.
Humphries keeps monobob roll going
KOENIGSSEE, Germany — Kaillie Humphries got her second win in as many attempts in a monobob sled this season on Saturday, leading a gold-silver finish for USA Bobsled and Skeleton.
Humphries had the fastest time in both heats and finished in 1 minute, 46.75 seconds. She was 0.62 seconds ahead of Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S., who took second for her first monobob medal.
— The Associated Press
Stephanie Schneider of Germany was third. Meyers Taylor trailed Schneider by 0.03 seconds after the first heat, then posted a second-run time that was 0.16 seconds faster than Schneider’s.
Monobob — one woman in the sled — will be offered at the Olympics for the first time at the Beijing Games next year, and it clearly is to Humphries’ liking.