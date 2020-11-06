NEW YORK — New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and many of his top aides are out, moves announced less than an hour after hedge fund manager Steve Cohen completed his $2.4 billion purchase of the team Friday.
Special Assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya, assistant general managers Allard Baird and Adam Guttridge and executive director of player development Jared Banner also are leaving.
The status of senior vice president and senior strategy office John Ricco was not mentioned.
Cohen ended the Wilpon family’s control of the franchise after 34 mostly frustrating years and took the title of chief executive officer. He hired former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson as team president in his first move and ended Jeff Wilpon’s tenure as chief operating officer.
“This is a significant milestone in the history of this storied franchise,” Cohen said in a statement. “The 2021 season is right around the corner and we’ve got a lot of work to do, so I’m excited to get started.”
NBAPA OKs Dec. 22 start
The National Basketball Players Association voted Thursday to support the notion of starting this coming season on Dec. 22, the date that the league has been targeting in its talks about how and when to get teams back on the floor for a planned 72-game season.
The vote, conducted by the NBPA’s board — which has a player rep from each team, entrusted to speak on behalf of his teammates — is just another part of a lengthy process. Among the primary matters still to be determined: how much escrow will be taken from player salaries because of the shorter-than-usual season, and how the league and the players will navigate testing and other health and safety issues amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
All that has to be worked out before the plans for next season truly become official.
“Additional details remain to be negotiated and the NBPA is confident that the parties will reach agreement on these remaining issues relevant to the upcoming season,” the union said in a statement.
No punishment for Dodgers’ Turner
NEW YORK — Justin Turner will not be disciplined by Major League Baseball for coming onto the field last week to celebrate the World Series title with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates after testing positive for COVID-19.
The third baseman was removed after seven innings of Game 6 against Tampa Bay on Oct. 27 after MLB informed the Dodgers of the test result, which was received during the sixth inning. He returned to the field after Los Angeles won 3-1 to earn the title, took off his mask and posed for a photograph with teammates.
“Our investigation revealed additional relevant information that, while not exonerating Mr. Turner from responsibility for his conduct, helps put into context why he chose to leave the isolation room and return to the field,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday. “First, Mr. Turner’s teammates actively encouraged him to leave the isolation room and return to the field for a photograph. Many teammates felt they had already been exposed to Mr. Turner and were prepared to tolerate the additional risk.
“Second, Mr. Turner believes that he received permission from at least one Dodgers employee to return to the field to participate in a photograph. Although Mr. Turner’s belief may have been the product of a miscommunication, at least two Dodgers employees said nothing to Mr. Turner as he made his way to the field, which they admitted may have created the impression that his conduct was acceptable.
“Third, during the somewhat chaotic situation on the field, Mr. Turner was incorrectly told by an unidentified person that other players had tested positive, creating the impression in Mr. Turner’s mind that he was being singled out for isolation. Finally, Major League Baseball could have handled the situation more effectively. For example, in retrospect, a security person should have been assigned to monitor Mr. Turner when he was asked to isolate, and Mr. Turner should have been transported from the stadium to the hotel more promptly.”
Steelers fined for mask violations
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 and the club $250,000 because coaches improperly wore facial coverings last Sunday, a person with knowledge of the fines told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the fines have not been announced, said Tomlin was among the coaches cited for “not wearing face coverings at all times on the sidelines” during the victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
The league has been clamping down on violators of sideline protocols designed to battle COVID-19. The NFL recently told its 32 teams to have all personnel wear masks in lockers rooms and on the sideline when not in the game. Players are required to wear masks during postgame contacts with opponents as well.
The Las Vegas Raiders and coach Jon Gruden this week were fined a total $650,000 and docked a sixth-round draft pick for repeated violations of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
— The Associated Press
Racing at Breeders’ Cup underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Essential Quality took charge in the stretch to overtake 94-1 long shot Hot Rod Charlie and win Friday’s $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile by three-quarters of a length on the first day of the season-ending world championships at Keeneland.
Hot Rod Charlie and 4-5 favorite Jackie’s Warrior dueled through the final turn before Essential Quality emerged from the pack. The colt held on at the wire as Keepmeinmind, a 30-1 long shot, made a late charge. Essential Quality improved to 3-0 and established himself as a possible contender in next year’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Essential Quality also won last month’s Grade 1 Breeders Futurity at Keeneland.
With Luis Saez aboard, Essential Quality covered 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.09 and paid $9.40, $6.20 and $4.40.
Hot Rod Charlie returned $51.60 and $24 while Keepmeinmind paid $11.20 to show. Jackie’s Warrior faded to fourth.
Racing continues Saturday with nine stakes races including the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.