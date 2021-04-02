SAN ANTONIO — Haley Jones scored 24 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 32 seconds left, to help Stanford beat South Carolina 66-65 on Friday night and advance to the women’s NCAA Tournament championship game.
It’s Stanford’s first trip to the title game since 2010, which was also in San Antonio. The Cardinal lost to UConn in that contest, 53-47.
The Cardinal (30-2) will play the winner of UConn and Arizona for the title on Sunday night. Coach Tara VanDerveer will be looking for her third national championship at the school and first since 1992.
Trailing 65-64 with 32 seconds left, Jones hit a jumper from the corner that gave the Cardinal a one-point lead. Aliyah Boston had her shot blocked, but got her own rebound. Then, with 15 seconds left, Destanni Henderson threw a pass that was stolen by Ashten Prechtel.
After an inbounds, Cameron Brink lost the ball at midcourt to Boston, giving South Carolina a chance. Brea Beal missed a driving layup and Boston’s putback at the buzzer also was off the rim, sending the Cardinal onto the court to celebrate.
Henderson had scored six consecutive points to give the Gamecocks (26-5) a 65-64 lead with 38.8 seconds left. She had a three-point play and a 3-pointer.
Zia Cooke finished with 25 points to lead South Carolina.
Trailing 15-6 midway through the first quarter, Stanford scored the last nine points of the period to tie the game heading into the second. The Gamecocks missed their final six shots of the quarter and were scoreless for the final 4:48.
“We know basketball team’s have runs, so we can’t let that first quarter or the first five minutes dictate the whole game,” said Stanford’s Lexie Hull, who had 18 points and 13 rebounds.
The drought continued in the second quarter as the Gamecocks missed their first five shots and didn’t hit a field goal until Zia Cooke’s 3-pointer in the quarter made it 22-20. She had hit the previous basket nearly 9 1/2 minutes earlier.
The Cardinal had outscored the Gamecocks 16-2 since the early deficit.
Stanford led 31-25 at the half as Prechtel picked up where she left off from the win over Louisville in the Elite Eight. She had 16 points, all in the second half, to help the Cardinal rally to beat Louisville. She had seven in the opening 20 minutes against South Carolina.
Boston had a solid first half with seven points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Gamecocks. She finished with 11 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.
MLB pulls All-Star Game from Atlanta
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball announced Friday it was moving this summer’s All-Star Game from Atlanta’s Truist Park, a response to Georgia enacting a new law last month restricting voting rights.
MLB had awarded the game to Atlanta in May 2019 and the game was scheduled for July 13 as part of baseball’s midsummer break that includes the Futures Game on July 11 and Home Run Derby the following night.
Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft, which had been scheduled to be held in Atlanta for the first time. A new ballpark for this year’s events wasn’t immediately revealed.
MLB’s announcement came eight days after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run.
Manfred made the decision after discussions with the Major League Baseball Players Association, individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd last year.
“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB draft,” Manfred said in a statement. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”
Augusta National Women’s Amateur
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Even in the morning chill, Olivia Mehaffey of Northern Ireland soaked up the experience of playing at the home of the Masters. It was just as amazing as her first experience two years ago in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
There was one notable difference Friday. Only one shot out of the lead, she was practicing with purpose.
“Today I was like, I’ve seen Augusta before and it’s incredible,’ and I had that on every single hole,” said Mehaffey, in her final year at Arizona State. “Today I was more focused on my golf, preparing what to expect, where to be, some of the putts. Having that experience allows you to focus a little bit more on the golf course and where you want to be tomorrow.”
The final round is Saturday morning. In only its second year, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur already has become a showcase event for amateurs because of where they’re playing. NBC Sports is televising the final three hours, and if last time was any indication, it could be quite a show.
Jennifer Kupcho, a former NCAA champion, put on a charge that rivals some of the best moment in Masters history. She finished with an eagle and three birdies over the final six holes to beat out close friend Maria Fassi.
U.S. Amateur champion Rose Zhang, the No. 1 female amateur in the world, and Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden were tied for the lead. They were at 1-under 215 after two rounds at Champions Retreat.
Mehaffey and Auston Kim were another shot back.
UNC looks for next coach
North Carolina now faces the challenge of finding Roy Williams’ successor.
The Hall of Fame coach is retiring from the Tar Heels’ storied men’s basketball program, opening the job for the first time in nearly two decades. That leaves athletics director Bubba Cunningham directing the highest-profile coaching search of his nearly decade-long tenure at UNC, with Williams set to have at least some input.
“I believe we’ve got the best job in college basketball,” Cunningham said. “This job doesn’t come open very often. We need to spend a great deal of time thinking about who is the right person right now.”
Williams announced his retirement Thursday, saying he no longer felt like “the right man” for the job over the past two difficult seasons. That ends an 18-season run that included three NCAA titles since he returned to his alma mater after a 15-year run at Kansas.
Oklahoma lures Moser from Loyola
Oklahoma has hired Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser as its men’s basketball coach, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.
Moser will replace Lon Kruger, who retired last month after 10 years coaching the Sooners.
Moser led Loyola to two deep runs in the NCAA Tournament — the Ramblers reached the Final Four in 2018 and the Sweet 16 this year. He went 188-141 in 10 years at Loyola and has a 293-242 record in 17 seasons as a college head coach, with stops at Arkansas Little Rock (2000-03) and Illinois State (2003-07).
In 2017-18, the Ramblers went 32-6 that season and charmed the nation in an unexpected run buoyed by one last-second shot after another. Along the way, their 98-year-old nun and team chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, became a celebrity, with bobbleheads and athletic apparel and national TV interviews. The Ramblers beat Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Nevada and Kansas State to reach the national semifinal, where they lost to Michigan.
Loyola made another run this year, led by the nation’s stingiest defense. The Ramblers went 26-5 in their fourth straight year with 20 or more wins. They earned their first AP Top 25 ranking since March 1985 and won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament for the second time in four years.