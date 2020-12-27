ATLANTA — Phil Niekro threw a pitch that baffled hitters and catchers.
Heck, he didn’t even know where it was going most of the time.
But the knuckleball carried Niekro to more than 300 wins, earned him a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame and left him with a nickname that stuck for the rest of his life.
Knucksie.
The longtime stalwart of the Atlanta Braves rotation died after a long fight with cancer, the team announced Sunday, becoming the seventh member of the Hall of Fame to pass away in 2020. He was 81.
Niekro won 318 games over his 24-year career, which ended in 1987 at age 48 after he made one final start with the Braves. The right-hander was a five-time All-Star who had three 20-win seasons with Atlanta.
Messi toys with coming to US
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi won’t make a decision on his long-term future at Barcelona until the season is over, with the soccer great also raising the possibility of playing in the United States one day in a TV interview broadcast Sunday.
“I am going to wait until the end of the season (to decide),” the 33-year-old Messi told private Spanish station La Sexta.
As of Jan. 1, Messi could negotiate with other clubs as his contract with Barcelona is set to expire in June.
In August, Messi stunned Barcelona by telling the club he wanted to leave following the season. The club said no, and Messi backed down saying that he could not take his club to court. He has played as hard as ever since then, but has not said if he has changed his mind over wanting to leave.
“Now I am focused on winning titles instead of other things,” Messi said in the rare interview. “I have always had the idea that I would like to have the experience of playing in the United States, but this is not the time for it.”
No. 1 Gonzaga dispatches No. 16 Virginia
FORT WORTH, Texas — Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia, the most recent NCAA champion, on Saturday.
The game at a neutral site in Texas was essentially the Zags’ replacement for what was supposed to be a 1-2 matchup against Baylor in early December in Indianapolis.
Kispert was 9 of 13 from long range, including one about a foot from the midcourt logo followed immediately by another from several feet behind the arc.
Drew Timme also had a career high with 29 points and led the Zags (7-0) with eight rebounds. Gonzaga now has the nation’s longest neutral-site winning streak at seven games and has beaten four ranked opponents before the start of conference play for the first time in school history.
Kihei Clark scored 19 points and Trey Murphy added 15 for the Cavaliers (4-2), who dropped to 1-31 all-time against top-ranked teams almost 35 years since their only victory.
Wright positive, Villanova pauses
Villanova coach Jay Wright has tested positive for COVID-19 and the No. 5 Wildcats have paused basketball activities.
Wright says in a statement issued Sunday by Villanova that he another staff member tested positive. Wright says he has been experiencing mild symptoms.
Villanova’s game against Xavier scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, but the school outside Philadelphia says no determination has been made for games beyond this week. The next game on the Wildcats’ schedule is Jan. 5 at DePaul.
Music City Bowl canceled for COVID-19
The Music City Bowl between Missouri and Iowa was canceled Sunday because COVID-19 issues left the Tigers unable to play.
The game scheduled for Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, is the second bowl called off since the postseason lineup was set on Dec. 20, joining the Gasparilla Bowl. Overall, 18 bowl games scheduled to be played this season have been canceled.
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said the team has had a “significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff” since the end of the regular season.
Federer pulls out of Australian Open
Roger Federer is withdrawing from the Australian Open while he continues preparing to return to action after two operations on his right knee and a tour absence that will have lasted longer than a year, his agent told The Associated Press.
Tony Godsick — Federer’s long-time representative and CEO of their management company, TEAM8 — said Sunday he is working on putting together a 2021 tennis calendar for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who plans to get back on tour soon after the year’s first major tennis tournament.
Weir elected to US Figure Skating Hall
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir has been elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.
Also elected to the Class of 2021 are Sandy Schwomeyer Lamb and Gale Tanger.
Due to the COVD-19 pandemic, their inductions will be postponed until the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville.
Weir, currently NBC’s lead analyst along with 1998 Olympic champion Tara Lipinski, is a two-time Olympian who wound up sixth in the 2010 games. He won a 2008 world championships bronze medal. His national titles came in 2004-06.
American juniors pound Austria
EDMONTON, Alberta — Matthew Boldy had a hat trick in the United States’ 11-0 victory over Austria on Saturday night in the world junior championship.
Trevor Zegras scored twice, and Drew Helleson, John Farinacci, Brendan Brisson, Brett Berard and Sam Colangelo also scored . Alex Turcotte had three assists, and Dustin Wolf made 10 saves.
The Americans improved to 1-1 in Group B play after opening with a 5-3 loss to Russia on Friday night. They will face the Czech Republic on Tuesday.