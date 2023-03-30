<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Sports on TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

• AFL: Richmond at Collingwood, 4:30 a.m., FS1

• AFL: Essendon at St. Kilda, 4 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, 9:25 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Formula 1: Qualifying, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, 12:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN

BOWLING

• PBA: The USBC Masters, Match Play, Allen Park, Mich., 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Maryland at Iowa, 4:30 p.m., BTN

• Tennessee at LSU, 7 p.m., SECN

• Virginia at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Division I All-Star Game: East vs. West, Houston, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, Final Four, Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPN

• NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, Final Four, Dallas (The Bird And Taurasi Show), 7 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, Final Four, Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

• NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Dallas (The Bird And Taurasi Show), 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

• Big ten Tournament: B1G Championships — Team, Columbus, Ohio, 8 p.m., BTN

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Duke at Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Boston U. at Navy, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Utah at California, 6 p.m., PAC-12N

• Oregon at Oregon St., 9 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio, 4 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles, 7 p.m., GOLF

BOY’S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

• GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

• The Throne: TBD, Semifinal, Atlanta, 9 p.m., FS1

GIRL’S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• GEICO Nationals: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. McDonogh (Md.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 10:30 a.m., ESPNU

• GEICO Nationals: Montverde (Fla.) vs. Westtown (Pa.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 3 p.m., FS2

MEN’S LACROSSE

• NLL: New York at Georgia, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 293 Main Card: Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James (Heavyweights), Temecula, Calif., 10 p.m., SHO

MLB

• NY Mets at Miami, 6:30 p.m., MLBN

• Colorado at San Diego, 9:30 p.m., MLBN

MiLB

• Syracuse Mets at Worcester Red Sox, 4 p.m., NESN

NBA

• LA Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m., NBATV

• Denver at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m., NBATV

NBA G-LEAGUE

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Long Island, 12 p.m., ESPN2

NHL

• NY Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m., NHLN

MEN’S RUGBY

• MLR: New England at Utah, 9:30 p.m., FS2

• NRL: Newcastle at Manly-Warringah, 11:55 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal, 1 p.m., TENNIS

• Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal, 7 p.m., TENNIS

XFL FOOTBALL

• Seattle at Arlington, 7 p.m., FX

