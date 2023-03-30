Sports on TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL: Richmond at Collingwood, 4:30 a.m., FS1
• AFL: Essendon at St. Kilda, 4 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, 9:25 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Formula 1: Qualifying, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, 12:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN
BOWLING
• PBA: The USBC Masters, Match Play, Allen Park, Mich., 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Maryland at Iowa, 4:30 p.m., BTN
• Tennessee at LSU, 7 p.m., SECN
• Virginia at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Division I All-Star Game: East vs. West, Houston, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, Final Four, Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, Final Four, Dallas (The Bird And Taurasi Show), 7 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, Final Four, Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Dallas (The Bird And Taurasi Show), 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
MEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Big ten Tournament: B1G Championships — Team, Columbus, Ohio, 8 p.m., BTN
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Duke at Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Boston U. at Navy, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Utah at California, 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• Oregon at Oregon St., 9 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio, 4 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles, 7 p.m., GOLF
BOY’S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
• GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
• The Throne: TBD, Semifinal, Atlanta, 9 p.m., FS1
GIRL’S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• GEICO Nationals: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. McDonogh (Md.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 10:30 a.m., ESPNU
• GEICO Nationals: Montverde (Fla.) vs. Westtown (Pa.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 3 p.m., FS2
MEN’S LACROSSE
• NLL: New York at Georgia, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 293 Main Card: Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James (Heavyweights), Temecula, Calif., 10 p.m., SHO
MLB
• NY Mets at Miami, 6:30 p.m., MLBN
• Colorado at San Diego, 9:30 p.m., MLBN
MiLB
• Syracuse Mets at Worcester Red Sox, 4 p.m., NESN
NBA
• LA Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m., NBATV
• Denver at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m., NBATV
NBA G-LEAGUE
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Long Island, 12 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
• NY Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m., NHLN
MEN’S RUGBY
• MLR: New England at Utah, 9:30 p.m., FS2
• NRL: Newcastle at Manly-Warringah, 11:55 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal, 1 p.m., TENNIS
• Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal, 7 p.m., TENNIS
XFL FOOTBALL
• Seattle at Arlington, 7 p.m., FX