COLLEGE BASEBALL

Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ACCN

East Carolina at NC State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Louisville at Kentucky, 7 p.m., SECN

Gonzaga at Oregon, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

MEN’S IIHF HOCKEY

World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group B, Basel, Switzerland, 10 a.m., NHLN

World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Porrentruy, Switzerland, 12:30 p.m., NHLN

MLB

Boston at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m., NESN

NY Yankees at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., MLBN

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 5, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 5, 9 p.m., NBATV

Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 5, 10 p.m., TNT

NHL

Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 5, 7 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 5, 8 p.m., TBS

Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER

Premier League: Leicester City at Leeds United, 2:30 p.m., USA

CONCACAF Champions League: León at Tigres UANL, Semifinal, Leg 1, 10 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

High School Baseball

Drury at Mount Greylock: 4:15 p.m.

Mount Everett at Hoosac Valley: 4:15 p.m.

Pope Francis at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

West Springfield at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball

McCann Tech at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.

Mount Everett at Drury: 4:15 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Northampton boys at Wahconah: 4 p.m.

Chicopee girls at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.

Springfield Central girls at Lee: 4:30 p.m.

Amherst girls at Pittsfield, Herberg: 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

MCLA at Westfield State (2): 2 p.m.

Bard at Williams: 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

MCLA women at Westfield State: 7 p.m.