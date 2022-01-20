PITTSFIELD — The slopes belonged to the Millionaires on Wednesday.
The Lenox girls and boys both skied to victories over the five-team Berkshire County field and it was a pair of DiGrigolis that were responsible for most of the damage.
Madison DiGrigoli was the fastest girl down the mountain, coming in in under 47 seconds. Fellow Millionaire Molly Knight took second, Monument’s Emma Soule finished third and Pittsfield’s Grace Ungewitter came in fourth.
Loghan Strzepa captured 16 points for the Spartans with a fifth-place finish.
The Lenox, Pittsfield and Monument Mountain girls each have 18 points through two races. Meanwhile, Wahconah and Taconic each have 13.
Max DiGrigoli’s time of 42.78 was the fastest of the day, beating Pittsfield’s Charlie Heimann by nearly two seconds. Oliver Kirby shoveled in the points with a fourth-place finish.
Monument’s Kitson Stove closed in third place and Wahconah’s Vincent Scalise rounded out the top-five with a time of 48.57.
The Lenox boys lead the Berkshire County standings with 19 points through the two meets. Wahconah is second with 17 and Pittsfield sits at 16. Both Taconic and Monument Mountain have 14 points.