Whether it’s been an opponent’s gym or at a neutral site away from home, road trips have not been kind to Matt McCall’s University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team.
Three days after a decisive victory over Penn State of the Big Ten, the Minutemen were in St. Petersburg, Fla., for the first game in the Jersey Mike’s Classic. The Minutemen were outscored by 13 in the second half as Weber State beat UMass 88-73, in the tournament’s second game.
In a full 2019-20 and the pandemic-plagued 2020-21 season, UMass has been a combined 6-16 away from what would have to be called the friendly confines of the Mullins Center.
“We have not played well on the road, that’s exactly right,” UMass coach Matt McCall said, when asked directly about the dichotomy. “I don’t want to say it’s a home vs. away thing, I don’t think it’s that. I think we still have to come together as a team.”
The Minutemen, now 2-2, trailed 36-34 at halftime. The Wildcats, now a perfect 3-0, came out of the gate in the second half with an 8-2 run that opened up the Weber State lead to double figures. Weber, who beat Duquesne in Pittsburgh on Monday, led by as many as 18 and never by fewer than six in the second half.
Noah Fernandes had 21 points and five assists to lead the Minutemen. Trent Buttrick, who had 19 points and nine rebounds in the win over Penn State, had 12 points, three boards and four assists in the game. C.J. Kelly came off the bench to score 11 points. Kelly and Dibaji Walker each had five rebounds to pace the Minutemen.
This home-away scenario is something that, if the Minutemen want to have a successful season and play in one of the several postseason tournaments, they’ll have to rectify.
Last year, UMass was 3-8 in games away from home and just 3-11 the season before. But McCall said the 2-2 record might be as much about everyone being on the same page both mentally and physically, rather than where they are playing.
“The message is ‘We over me,’” he said during a postgame video conference with reporters. “This team has a chance to be really, really good. We all got to be on the same page, whether it’s going well for me, it’s not going well for me, it’s going well for someone else. Can I continue pour into the value standpoint that we’re going to be about. Then we can play better on the road.”
Five different Weber State players scored in double figures. The Wildcats of the Big Sky Conference were led by J.J. Overton’s 21 points. Koby McEwen had 19 points and a game-high seven rebounds.Weber State shot 58.6 percent from the field in the game and 52.4 from 3-point range. Which leads to the other issue that McCall is concerned about.
In UMass’ two wins, the Minutemen gave up an average of 58 points. In the two losses, the average went up to 89 points. Scoring 71 and 73 points in those two losses should have been enough for UMass to get two more wins.
“Our intensity defensively and our effort defensively wasn’t where it needed to be. I thought at times it was and then I thought, at times, it wasn’t,” McCall said. “We need to be much better there. You can’t be as good as we were against Penn State and then come out tonight and give up 88 points. That’s two games now where we’ve given up 90 points defensively. I don’t care who you’re playing against, that’s not good enough.”
UMass will play undefeated UNC-Greensboro in Friday’s 3 p.m. opener on CBS Sports Network, after UNC-Greensboro beat Green Bay 60-58. Greensboro (4-0) got a layup by Kobe Langley with three seconds left to take a two-point lead, but Green Bay’s ucas Stieber missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Langley led Greensboro with 16 points.