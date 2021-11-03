Conner Noyes was an outstanding two-way football player for Gary Campbell Jr. at Wahconah. In college, Noyes goes one way.
It was Noyes' play at linebacker last week for RPI that earned the junior the Liberty League's defensive player of the week award.
In RPI's 14-11 victory over 24th-ranked Ithaca College last week, Noyes had a career-high 10 tackles, including a game- and career-high five unassisted, with an interception and a pass breakup. His pick came on the fourth play of the game when he ripped the ball from a receiver and had a three-yard return to the Bombers' 46-yard line. RPI went on to score on the ensuing drive for a 7-0 advantage.
Through the first eight games this season, Noyes, a mechanical engineering major, has 33 tackles, including 15 unassisted and an 8-yard sack. He has a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup. He plays the weak-side linebacker for coach Ralph Isernia's Engineers.
RPI is 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the Liberty League. The Engineers' only loss was to Hobart. And that game had a little Wahconah-on-Wahconah crime. Luke Hescock, a former teammate of Noyes', is a first-year tight end for the Statesmen. He did not catch a pass in the RPI game.
Hobart, meanwhile, is 6-2 and coming off an overtime loss at Union. Hescock's team has two Liberty League contests left, at home to Buffalo State on Saturday and at Rochester next week. The Statesmen would like to sweep the final two games to have a chance at making the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Liberty League regular-season champion gets an automatic berth in the D-III tournament.
The college basketball season starts Friday night when MCLA hosts Paul Culpo's Castleton University Spartans.
Also getting started Friday night are Riley Robinson's Springfield College women's basketball team.
Robinson is on the Springfield roster as a freshman. The Pride played one game last year, beating Wheaton, before being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Springfield hosts RPI on Friday night. The Pride will be at Williams on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Kekoa McArdle, who played at the former St. Joseph High School in Pittsfield before transferring to Northfield Mount Hermon, is a freshman at Division III Rochester.
McArdle, a 6-foot-8 forward/center, might see playing time as one of three freshmen on coach Luke Flockerzi's team. The Yellow Jackets open at home Tuesday against SUNY-Geneseo.
The closest Rochester comes to Berkshire County is on Sunday, Feb. 6, when the Yellow Jackets play at Brandeis in Waltham.
Salem State's colors are blue and orange, but there be a decided green and gold tint on the Vikings' mens team.
According to the Salem website, former Taconic players Javy Osorio and Quincy Davis are on the Vikings roster. Osorio had begun his basketball journey at Division II American International College. Osorio is listed as a senior. Davis is listed as a sophomore.
Remember Tony Bergeron?
Bergeron was the head coach at Woodstock (Conn.) Academy and was hired as an assistant under Matt McCall at UMass. Bergeron was the prep school coach of former UMass standout Tre Mitchell, and five current Minutemen. But Bergeron was let go after the 2020-21 season.
He has resurfaced as the head boys basketball coach at First Love Christian Academy in Washington, Pa.
"I believe success is achieved by developing talented, hard-working, respected and credible individuals, and it starts with our head coach," First Love CEO Nathan Roesing wrote in a Twitter post. "Welcome Tony Bergeron to First Love."
