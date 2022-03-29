AMHERST — It is easy to crack a joke, even a self-deprecating one, when you have the coach you want.
"Today, coach Frank Martin earned his first bonus," University of Massachusetts athletic director Ryan Bamford said, "because he showed up for the press conference. And Frank, let me tell you, that doesn't always happen."
Bamford laughed. The capacity crowd inside the Champions Center laughed. Even the new UMass head coach laughed.
Martin, who was successful in previous stops at Kansas State and South Carolina, was officially introduced as the 23rd men's basketball coach at UMass. He replaced Matt McCall, who was let go in late February but coached the Minutemen through the 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.
"I feel like an 18-year-old that's going to college for the first time in his life," Martin said in remarks before reporters, alumni fans and UMass staff in the men's gym at the Champions Center. There's an enthusiasm that's in me right now."
UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford on the targeting of Frank Martin to be the new UMass men's basketball coach. pic.twitter.com/3U1KTwmnw7— Howard Herman (@howardherman) March 29, 2022
Of course, the joke Bamford told referred to Thursday, March 23, 2017, when a press conference to announce the hiring of Pat Kelsey as men's basketball coach had to be scrapped when Kelsey backed out after agreeing to a five-year contract.
When UMass announced the hiring of Martin on Friday, the school tweeted out the signatures of Martin, Bamford and UMass Amherst chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy, making the hiring official.
In meeting with reporters after the press conference, Bamford was asked about the terms of the contract.
"It's a five-year contract," he said. "It averages $1.65 million over the five years. It's a combination of salary, media and other compensation, and retention bonuses for Coach Martin."
The University announced last Friday that Martin would replace McCall as the men's basketball coach. Martin became available after he was let go after 10 years as the men's basketball coach at South Carolina. Before that, Martin spent five years as the men's basketball coach at Kansas State.
Martin began his college coaching career as an assistant under Ron Everhart at Northeastern in 2000. Martin also worked at Cincinnati and as an assistant at Kansas State, both under current West Virginia coach Bob Huggins. When Huggins left for WVU, Martin took over. In 15 years as a head coach, Martin is 288-201, and should be in line for his 300th victory within his first season at UMass.
In addition to fans, alumni and current UMass players, hockey coach Greg Carvel, women's basketball coach Tory Verdi and football coach Don Brown were sitting in the VIP section, offering up their support for the new basketball coach. Brown, in fact, was the head football coach at Northeastern when Martin was on Everhart's staff on Huntington Ave.
UMass coach Frank Martin talks to reporters about building a coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/aPgf4uQIh1— Howard Herman (@howardherman) March 29, 2022
In remarks to the gathering, Martin did not promise wins and losses. He promised his team would be connected, up and down the line. He also promised developing a culture off the court, and on the court.
"We're going to go on the court and we're going to play harder than any team that ever plays against us. We're going to be more disciplined than any team that ever plays against us. I can't guarantee you that the ball's going to go in the net, but I can guarantee you our guys are not going to get out of the way defensively," he said. "We're going to be the hardest game everyone has on their schedule."
McCall led UMass to a 15-17 record, winning three straight as a lame duck after he was told he would not return. McCall spent five years at UMass, and his only winning season was in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. That year, the Minutemen went 8-7.
Bamford said he has gotten to know Martin through Martin's wife Anya, a former UMass track and field record holder, who has been part of fundraising efforts for the track and field program. So, the athletic director said there was already a relationship.
"It's why I always say you can't script searches. You have the opportunity at different times in a search to identify candidates, generate leads and activate those leads," Bamford said. "The benefit that we had was that I had a relationship with Frank. When the news [at South Carolina] came down that Monday, I sent him a text and ended up calling him and saying first and foremost, I'm really sorry. When I said to him I'm very interested in having a conversation with you, but I also know you need some time. He said 'Ryan, I know you're in the middle of it and I want to talk to you if I could take a day.' He got back to me the next day."
Bamford said that after Martin wrapped up his television obligation with CBS during the first two days of the NCAA tournament, things got rolling.
From UMass AD Ryan Bamford on Frank Martin's contract: "It's a five-year contract," he said. "It averages $1.65 million over the five years. It's a combination of salary, media and other compensation, and retention bonuses for Coach Martin."— Howard Herman (@howardherman) March 29, 2022
In a breakout session with reporters, Martin was asked about the only time he faced a UMass team. That was in 2019-20, and South Carolina scored an 84-80 victory. Carl Pierre hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left, but the Gamecocks' A.J. Lawson locked up the victory with a pair of free throws one second later.
"I believe T.J. [Weeks] played against us in that game. That game's like a blur to me," said Martin.
The new coach said he saw Noah Fernandes play in high school and at Wichita State. The other guys, he said, he's trying to get to know.
"I don't know much about them. Some of the guys you're speaking about didn't play in that game against us," Martin said. "At the end of the day, that game, last week, last month, last year is irrelevant in the journey that we have moving forward. I have to understand them. They have to understand me. We have to connect and then go out there and be the best version of us that we can be."
Martin was asked about staffing. As of Tuesday, director of operations Ricky Harris is still on staff and was getting Martin from the airport to campus. Harris was also at the press conference, along with players like Fernandes, Dibaji Walker and T.J. Weeks.
"I'm in conversation with my guys, that's what I call them, to see where they're at because they've got to want to live here," the new UMass coach said. "I don't want them to come here because they've got a job. I want them to come here because they want to commit to being a part of this every step of the way. I'm in conversation with them. I'm in conversations with other people. I've spent time with Ricky and the staff members that are here. I'm going to start making those decisions. The most important thing for me, over the last few days, is to get to know the people here and get to know the players here. That's what I've done the last two days.
"Now it's time to start building the people around me who will help impact all those people I spoke about."