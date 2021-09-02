AMHERST — By the time the sun sets Saturday, the University of Massachusetts will have played its first football game.

UMass will travel to Heinz Field for a 4 p.m., Saturday game. The game will be seen on the ACC Network.

How Walt Bell's Minutemen will do at Pittsburgh is an unknown. What is known, however, is who the top players are. That's according to the depth chart made by the coaches and released to the media late Wednesday afternoon.

Observers of college football know that some depth charts are written in sand on the beach at high tide. While whether the UMass two-deep is solid or is written in sand will be determined as Saturday afternoon turns into Saturday evening.

But that two-deep is the only way to get a handle on what the Minutemen are going to look like when the Maroon and White take the field in the home of the Steel Curtain.

Quarterback — The starter is transfer Tyler Lytle, as Bell designated officially after Tuesday's practice. Expect the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder to take most of the snaps against the Panthers. What might be a bit surprising is that freshman Brady Olson beat out veterans Garrett Dzuro and Zamar Wise for the backup spot. Dzuro had been on a "pitch count" in practice because of a sore shoulder, so that could have had something to do with him not being QB2. Expect to see Wise at some point as a change of pace, if UMass decides to have the quarterback run the ball.

Running Back — Veteran Ellis Merriweather and Rutgers transfer Kay'Ron Adams are listed at running back with "or" next to Merriweather's name. That means one or the other could start, but both will play. In a practice session Tuesday, Adams was taking snaps with Lytle and the rest of the "first unit," so it is possible Adams will start. They are different backs, Adams is quick to the hole and Merriweather can run over opponents. There were also times in practice where Bell had them both on the field at the same time.

Wide Receiver — Samuel Emilus took his 17 catches for 168 yards and one touchdown from 2020 with him to Louisiana Tech. That leaves sophomore Jermaine "OC" Johnson Jr. as the most experienced receiver who has played at UMass. He caught 14 balls for 96 yards last year and is listed as one of three starting wide outs. Rico Arnold, a redshirt junior transferred in from Charlotte, while junior college transfer and sophomore Tray Pettway is the other starting wideout. North Carolina State transfer Eric Collins is backing up Johnson. Freshman Michael Fitzgerald, a 6-6 receive from Atlanta will also see time.

Tight End — There are four tight ends listed and three of them — Taylor Edwards, Josiah Johnson and Jaret Pallotta — all played last year. Edwards and Johnson are likely first and second among them. Redshirt freshman Jake Orlando is in his third year at UMass, but if he plays, will take his first snaps on Saturday. He was injured in 2019 and did not play in 2020.

Offensive Line — New offensive line coach Alex Miller has moved some of the pieces around on the chess board to put together his unit. Starting left tackle Max Longman was the starting right guard in 2020. Three positions could see rotating players. There are two players listed at left guard, center and right guard. At center, Joe Horn is listed first and Dalton Tomlinson is listed second. On last year's final two-deep, it was reversed. Reggie Marks III, who started last year at left guard, will do the same. He will split snaps with Michigan transfer Willie Allen. Ethan Mottinger or Xavier Graham will play right guard and last year's backup left tackle, Jonny Hassard, will start at right tackle.

Defensive Line — Veteran Taishan Holmes, who started last year, will anchor the defensive line at the nose tackle spot. Redshirt sophomore Tim Moulton has worked his way into the starting unit, while Rutgers transfer Devin Baldwin will start at defensive tackle. The three other D-linemen, Aaron Beckwith, Josh Atwood and Cletus Mathurin — all had playing time a year ago.

Linebacker — For the first week at least, Bell and defensive coordinator Tommy Restivo have elected to go with three linebackers and five defensive backs. That could, of course change. The Minutemen lost their top two tacklers from last year in linebackers Cole McCubrey and Mike Ruane. McCubrey is doing a graduate-transfer at Division II Bentley, while Ruane is at D I-FCS Villanova. Zack Magdis will start at the "Mike" linebacker spot where McCubrey played. The "Dime" linebacker is Gerrell Johnson, a freshman who had four games of experience last year, while the "Buck" will be manned by graduate student Avien Peah. Peah played defensive end last year and is the No. 2 returning tackler for the Minutemen.

Secondary — Other than tight end, this is the most experienced group and perhaps the one everyone is hanging hopes for a good season on. Four of the five defensive backs listed as No. 1's on the two-deep were starters last year. That includes cornerbacks Josh Wallace and Noah Boykin, safety Donte Lindsey and nickel Te'Rai Powell, who was the starting free safety against Liberty in the season finale. Tanner Davis, who started one game but played in all four and is UMass' leading returning tackler, will play safety opposite Lindsey. Bryce Watts, a North Carolina transfer, is listed as an "or" at corner with Boykin. Expect to see a lot of Watts.

Specialists — Cameron Carson will handle placekicking chores, George Georgopoulos will punt, while C.J. Kolodziey of East Longmeadow will kick off. Adams is No. 1 for the kick returner and Collins will return punts.