It was 679 days between games, but very little had changed after the first week of competition in the New England Small College Athletic Conference.
The teams that have been traditional powers, for the most part, won their opening games. The teams that have been, for the most part, also-rans lost their first games.
One look at the calendar shows that Amherst, Trinity and Wesleyan all won their openers. There was one battle of the "have-nots" in NESCAC with Hamilton beating Bowdoin.
And then there was Williams' 41-13 win over Middlebury, in a game between two teams considered more traditional powers.
The Panthers had come to Williamstown having last played in 2019 and finishing the season with a perfect 9-0 record and the NESCAC offensive player of the year in quarterback Tim Jernigan. It marked the first time since NESCAC started playing nine games, that a team went undefeated.
On Saturday in Williamstown, Williams broke a 7-7 tie with 21 unanswered points to pull away from the reigning champions. Quarterback Bobby Maimaron was the NESCAC offensive player of the week as he accounted for 298 of Williams' 424 yards of total offense. He carried the ball 19 times for 162 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also completed 9-of-17 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.
"We have a lot of dangerous backs, a lot of really good tight ends and I think you'll see some receivers really come on here as we get going in the season," Maimaron said after Saturday's game. "We have a lot of weapons all over the place. The O-line today really dug. There are some new faces on there, but they dug in."
Williams ran for only 132 net yards in the first half on 26 carries. Fifty-eight of those yards came on two carries by Maimaron, but otherwise the Ephs averaged 3 yards per carry in the first half.
"They were showing a little different defensive front than we were expecting," the senior quarterback from Duxbury said. "So the first couple of drives, it's really hard to adjust to that on the fly without coming over to the bench, getting up on the white board and talking it over. They're really smart kids and they play really hard, and I'm really glad to be running behind them."
NESCAC does not make it a habit of giving offensive and defensive players of the week to players on the same team, having done it once in the last five years, but Williams linebacker Jarrett Wesner could have been the defensive player of the week.
Wesner had 10 tackles, six solo, two sacks and an interception.
The defensive player of the week was Trinity senior defensive back Justin O'Neil-Reilly. The Dorchester native had four tackles and a pass break-up, and blocked a kick that could have put Tufts up 10-7. The Bantams ended up beating Tufts 42-28.
Bates' kicker Simon Redfern, who made two field goals and kicked two PATs, was the Special Teams player of the week.
Game of Week 1
The game of the week took place in Lewiston, Maine, where Bates gave visiting Amherst all it could handle, before the Mammoths scored a 28-20 win.
The Bobcats actually led 17-14 at halftime after quarterback Brendan Costa found Mohammed Diawara on a 49-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. That was the good news for Bates.
The bad news was that the Mammoths retook the lead with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in quarterback Chad Peterson's one-yard run on fourth down and goal.
The Bobcats marched back down the field, but was stopped on fourth down from the Amherst nine-yard line.
Peterson, who made his first start, was 23 of 32 for 264 yards and one touchdown.
Scheduling
Over the next four weeks, Williams might not have the toughest part of its schedule on the map. The Ephs will, however, be making a lot of bus rides.
Williams and Bates have the toughest travel schedules over the next four weeks, as both teams will be on the road three times out of four games.
Williams will be at Tufts Saturday, at Bowdoin on Oct. 2, and at Hamilton on Oct. 16. The lone home game is against Colby on Oct. 9. Of those four teams, only Hamilton won its opener.
Bates will be at Middlebury on Saturday, at home to Wesleyan on Oct. 2, at Tufts on Oct. 9 and at Trinity on Oct. 16.
On Oct. 23, Williams will, however, travel to Bates.