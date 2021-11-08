AMHERST — University of Massachusetts athletic director Ryan Bamford admitted he hadn't been planning on making a change atop the football program. What Bamford said he saw on the football field led him to firing Walt Bell with three games remaining in the 2021 season.

"I felt like that at this point in our season, and with some things from just a progressive standpoint of our football program and not seeing some of the progress we wanted on the field, we decided to make a change on Sunday," Bamford said, in an opening statement during a video conference with reporters Monday morning.

Bamford hired Bell to replace Mark Whipple, who was let go after the 2018 season. In two-plus seasons as the UMass coach, Bell was 2-23. The last straw might have been Saturday's 35-22 Homecoming Day loss to Division I-FCS Rhode Island, a game that most fans had been counting as a win.

"It's a really great profession and a really tough business," Bamford said. "This was one where I had to make a decision about how our football program was going to go forward. Ultimately, my decision was in the best interest of the program and making a change to bring in a new leader, and take off where Walt has left us, and I think in a number of ways, in a good place."

Alex Miller, who played at UMass and was hired this past season as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator, will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Bell was not the only coach let go. Defensive coordinator Tommy Restivo, who came to Amherst with Bell three seasons ago, was also fired by the school.

"Year 3, we thought we could turn the corner," Bamford said. "Ultimately, we just haven't turned it in a way that I felt we should have. I think that when we had some injuries there was some depth concerns there. There's some talent development, there's some coaching concerns. I think at the end of the day, in order to put us in a better position to have some success moving forward, I just felt like a new voice and a new talent-evaluator, talent-developer was needed."

In a text exchange with the Eagle after the video conference, Bamford said that he has his own list of candidates and has also been hearing from potential coaching prospects.

"I have heard from a number of coaches and agents already," he wrote in a text. "Yes, I have a list that I will work from."

As to what Bamford is looking for as a head coach, the athletic director did not limit his discussion to current head coaches or Division I-FBS coaches.

"I'm wide open," he said. "I think when you go into a coaching search, you generally try to script some idea of where you want to land in terms of fit and culture. I don't have a framework for any particular characteristics or side of the ball or coaching expertise."

Bell was midway through a five-year contract that paid him $625,000 per year. Bell will receive a buyout of 100 percent of his remaining compensation for this season, and 75 percent for 2022 and 2023. It was reported in the Daily Hampshire Gazette that the number was $937,500.

"Speaking to Walt's [contract] in particular, if Walt is able to land another coaching opportunity, which we fully expect will occur at some level, whatever he makes at that level will be mitigated and pulled out of the total amount owed to him," Bamford explained. "Those monies will come from different sources, none of which are general operating funds. We had built up some reserves in unrestricted fundraising accounts and other means that will allow us to pay off, what will be for Walt a two-year payout. Any money he makes in those two years will be deducted from the total amount owed to him."

One thing to expect is that whoever Bamford and UMass hires as a head coach and whoever that coach brings onto his staff, expect the compensation to rise beyond the $625,000.

"When I got here, we were about a $7.5 million football budget. We're now over $10 million, and we've grown our revenues in a way that's allowed us to invest in the program in a deeper way," Bamford said in response to a question about investing in the program. "We're definitely going to have to increase our coaching salary pool. That is of prime importance. We've lost, under Coach Bell and under Coach Whipple, some really talented coaches. It's not all because of money. Some of it is about responsibility and role, and things like that. I think we've got to be more competitive in how we compensate our coaching staff. There will be an upgrade in the pool, just like we upgraded it in our change three years ago."

Miller came to UMass after spending the previous 10 years as an assistant coach at the University of New Hampshire. He graduated from UMass in 2007, playing football for Don Brown. Miller was a first-team All-American in 2006, playing center for the Minutemen. He was also a two-time, first-team All-Atlantic 10 Conference pick at center.

"I'll tell you the same thing I told the staff and I told the kids [Sunday]. I only care about the current day," Miller said during the video conference. "I told them [Sunday] all I care about is how we react and how we handle our emotions. This morning, we had a breakfast and a team meeting. I told them, all I care about today is how we go to class, how we go to our tutor appointments, how we take care of treatment. That's all I care about. Tomorrow, we'll have a team meeting and we'll address Tuesday. That's kind of going to be my approach for the next three weeks. We're going to take it day-by-day. I am not worried about Saturday right now. I'm worried about the rest of today and tomorrow morning's practice."