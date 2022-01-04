The last time the University of Massachusetts men's basketball team played a game, some of its fans might not have put the Christmas decorations.
When the Minutemen take the court Wednesday night, or are at least scheduled to take the court, many of those fans might have put the Christmas trees out in the yard for pickup.
It has been more than two weeks since the Minutemen (7-5) last played a game. They will do so Wednesday for their Atlantic 10 Conference opener against the University of Richmond. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game can be seen on the ESPN-Plus streaming service.
"We've had three games canceled, not because of us," UMass coach Matt McCall said in a video conference with reporters Tuesday afternoon. "We would have played all three games. We had enough healthy bodies to play all three games."
UMass had lost a non-league game against NJIT and A-10 games at home against Saint Louis and on the road at Fordham. All were either canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 issues within those programs. McCall's squad has, to date, not had to cancel any games because of the virus.
Dating back to Dec. 19, when UMass beat Fairfield, Atlantic 10 teams have had 12 games canceled and 13 others postponed. Makeups for most of them have not been set.
Saint Louis, Fordham and Saint Joseph's have all played one league game and are 1-0. La Salle is 0-1, while Richmond is the only A-10 team to have played multiple conference contests. The Spiders lost to Saint Joe's 83-56 and lost at Saint Louis 76-69. Those losses came after six straight wins for coach Chris Mooney's team. One of those wins was an 83-74 victory over North Carolina State back on Dec. 17.
The Saint Louis and Fordham games have not yet been rescheduled.
"We've tried to change things up. We've tried to make things a little bit lighter at times," McCall said. "We've tried to throw in some fun at times, and not just have it be the same thing every single day. We've tried to do some different things to keep it that way."
The fifth-year UMass coach said his players have, to date, been really good about handling these stops and starts.
"When we found out about Fordham, it was kind of like, okay what do we do now," he said. "Our guys said, let's scrimmage. We're missing out on a game, let's go, let's put 20 minutes on the clock, divide up the teams. Let's get out here and scrimmage, and get some work done.
"When you have that message coming from your players, as a coach, that makes you feel good."
Instead of playing NJIT on Dec. 22, the Minutemen practiced and then headed home for the holidays. The team has been back since Dec. 26. Between getting ready for the Billikens and the Rams and regular practice sessions, UMass has been on the court in the champions center a lot. But it's not the same as playing a game.
"Do I think there's going to be some rust because we haven't played since Dec. 19? Yes. Noah Fernandes and T.J. Weeks haven't played since Dec. 11, so add on eight more days," McCall said. "Those two guys haven't played a game in nearly a month. I'm sure there will be a little rust to start the game. We should have some aggression too because we haven't played. Every time, from now until March 4, when you step in between those lines, there's something on the line."
UMass will return to the Mullins Center for the first time in nearly a month on Saturday afternoon, when the Minutemen have a scheduled noon game against Duquesne.
McCall said the Minutemen have been, in his words, great about the fluctuating schedule. He has told them, and relayed that message to reporters, that his team can only control what it can control. He said he doesn't want them spending lots of time thinking about whether games will be canceled. All they can do is practice and prepare to get on a plane for Richmond. The UMass coach did say that every day, he checks his phone for a call from the conference office or from athletic director Ryan Bamford.
McCall is also worried about the potential that at some point, COVID is going to come and bite the Minutemen.
"At some point, does this thing come back around and get us? That's the difficult part, that we don't know," McCall said. "We can talk about wearing masks. We can talk about washing our hands. This thing, it seems like it has a mind of its own. Vaccinated, boostered, all of those things, I think it takes some of the symptoms away, but it still runs through teams like crazy. It spreads like wildfire.
"We just have to control the things we can control. I know that sounds cliche, but that's really the truth."