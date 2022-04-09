AMHERST — The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the word aggressive as being "marked by driving forceful energy or initiative."
The word aggressive might well replace "Massachusetts" on the front of the UMass football team uniforms for 2022. At least, on the defensive side of the football.
"It's more of an upbeat energy" at practice, UMass defensive back Te'Ron Powell said after practice on Tuesday. "It's more fast-paced, aggressive obviously. The thing I most like about it is they're just letting us play. Not a lot of thinking, just go out there, be aggressive, play and play fast."
By the time the Minutemen get off the field for Saturday's practice, 40 percent of the 15 NCAA-alloted practices will have been completed. When the players return to the bubble on Tuesday, there will be eight practices remaining before the spring game.
The spring game is Saturday, April 30. It will begin at noon, and will also be broadcast live on NESN.
The coach leading this aggressive defense is new defensive coordinator Keith Dudzinski. This is Dudzinski's third time at UMass, as he was an assistant from 1998-2001 before going to Northeastern for two seasons. Dudzinski returned to UMass as defensive coordinator in Don Brown's first tenure as head coach. Dudzinski worked with Brown at Maryland, Michigan and Arizona, where he was when Brown was hired to replace Walt Bell as head coach here.
Dudzinski also spent time as a safeties coach and was the defensive coordinator under Greg Gattuso at the University at Albany. Gattuso was hired at Albany off the staff at Maryland.
When the Minutemen returned to practice on Tuesday, players were in helmets and pads, and there was some modified hitting. Quarterbacks were in black, meaning don't hit them. Powell was in a yellow jersey on Tuesday, limiting his contact.
"You get to work on the physical fundamentals and techniques you need to get after it," Dudzinski said. "There are guys who always play well in shorts and there are guys who play really well with the pads on. That's what we're trying to determine, who are those guys when we put the pads on.
"It gets a little bit different with the intensity and everything, so it's great to get the pads on so we can find the right guys in the right positions."
From the final depth charts of the 2021 season, Brown and Dudzinski have eight starters returning. Whether those eight will start come Sept. 3, when the Minutemen open the season at Tulane, remains to be seen. That is what spring and summer practice will be for. The two biggest losses from last year are linebacker/lineman Avien Peah, whose eligibility had expired, and defensive back Brice Watts. Watts elected to become eligible for the coming NFL Draft.
What the defense will be, however, is the catchword of the spring.
"Aggressive," said Dudzinski. "Ferocious.
"Right now, the players are doing a great job of buying into Coach Brown's philosophies day in and day out. We're trying to build a tough, hard-nosed football team here, and every day we're just trying to get better."
Powell, who had a SportsCenter-caliber interception during one period on Tuesday, said that he and the rest of the secondary are trying to bring it every day, and the defensive back said they feel like they're ahead of schedule.
"The coaching staff, they kind of helped us learn the plays" in the off-season, Powell said. "It helped us when we got into spring practice.
"We're locked in and playing fast."