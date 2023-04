It's a former Pittsfield Suns battery warming up before the second game of Saturday's Williams-Amherst baseball doubleheader. Pitcher Jacob Ribitzki was throwing to catcher Christian Limon in the Amherst bullpen. Ribitzki pitched six innings and got the win in the nightcap of the doubleheader sweep. Limon was 3 for 5 with a two-run home run and three runs batted in.