Richmond, Va., will be the epicenter of tournament basketball for the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Shortly after announcing that the Atlantic 10 would play its men’s tournament at an on-campus site, the conference announced that it will host its men’s tournament in Virginia — at both the University of Richmond and at VCU.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference had earlier made the determination to play at an on-campus site instead of playing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Atlantic 10 will go to Washington, D.C. in 2022 and return to Brooklyn in 2023.
“The good news was we had six really impressive proposals that were really well done, all of which could have been fabulous sites for the championship,” Atlantic 10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade said during a Thursday afternoon Zoom conference with members of the A-10 media.
“The bad news was we had six really good proposals to host the championship,” she said. “Right away, after the first of the year, we knew this was going to be a really difficult decision. I would say, it was pretty much even evaluation because we have great facilities at every place that put a proposal in.”
Games will be played at Richmond’s Robins Center and at the Siegel Center on the VCU campus. The tournament will run from March 10-14.
It is expected that, unless things change for the better, only some 250 fans will be allowed into each game. McGlade said that parents and family members of players will get first crack at tickets.
The two sites will split the early round games, while the Robins Center will host the semifinals and final.
McGlade said that as the discussion about the tournament intensified, the talk centered on a bid by Richmond’s two A-10 schools. The commissioner said that would give the conference a great deal more flexibility that being in one location, be it at Duquesne in Pittsburgh or Dayton, could not provide.
“What became really appealing as we began to vet and interview each one of the institutions that were vying to host, what became apparent and sort of evolved over the course of about two weeks was the really appealing possibility that we had two institutions within very close proximity, that were both willing to — and had the dates available — to host,” McGlade said. “That allowed us to have flexibility with where we could play games to help implement, at a higher level of efficiency and safety, our COVID protocols.”
Under the plan, the opening games on March 10 will be played at the Robins Center. Second round and quarterfinal games will be split between the Robins Center and the Siegel Center. Which games will be played when and where will be determined by the seedings. Traditionally, first session tournament games are played at noon and 2:30, with the night session running at 7 and 9:30. This way, one gym could have games at noon and 7, while the other gym would host games at 2:30 and 9:30. That would provide teams with plenty of time to prepare, and on-site sanitation between games to not be rushed.
NBC Sports carries the A-10 second round and quarterfinal games, and having contests at two locations would keep NBCSN from having extended down time during games.
Some Atlantic 10 teams have had issues with scheduling because of COVID. Saint Louis played its first game in a month on Tuesday night. Massachusetts had its games Wednesday and Saturday postponed because of contact tracing and safety issues.
“Right now, we have every intention of all 14 teams coming to the championship,” McGlade said, adding that she expects every member of the Atlantic 10 to play the minimum 13 Division I games to make a team eligible for the NCAA Tournament. She also said they are planning for contingencies if conference teams don’t play an equal number of league games.
“Certainly, if circumstances change within the next 30 days, 40 days between now and the championship start,” she said, “that could, I guess, be altered as it is a fluid environment.”