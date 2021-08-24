AMHERST — The University of Massachusetts football team is in the home stretch of preseason camp.
"As of today" Tyler Lytle is the No. 1 quarterback, said UMass coach Walt Bell, after practice Tuesday morning. "We'll see how it works. We still have to win. All those young guys are doing a nice job.
"I promise you, we'll play Pitt and somebody will be out there at quarterback.
Lytle was seen in full pads for the first time during a practice session, which was open to the media on Tuesday. Lytle, a transfer from the University of Colorado with two full seasons of eligibility remaining, had been considered by observers to be the presumptive QB1 for when the Minutemen play at the University of Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Lytle was back on the field after being on the shelf for nearly a week with a minor injury. He did not participate in Sunday's intrasquad scrimmage, which Bell said was used for younger players.
With Lytle out of pads for several days, freshmen quarterbacks Brady Olson and Zamar Wise took the bulk of the snaps in practice. Redshirt freshman Garrett Dzuro had taken his share of snaps in the early going, but on Tuesday morning, he was the only one of UMass' quarterbacks not in full pads for practice.
Bell said his two-deep lineup for Pitt was "all set." The coach did not unveil it, as no coach would this early in preparation. But Bell did leave an impression that Lytle seems set to be No. 1 when the Minutemen hit the field in Pittsburgh.
"Obviously the couple of days he missed [on the field] were, I think, really good for him, honestly," Bell said. "He met with us. He met with the staff and basically was a coach for a couple of days. He hasn't really missed a beat. Obviously, from a volume standpoint, in terms of blows, we have to be careful there because he had missed six or seven days.
"He's good to go. He's ready to go."
While the team was dressed in full pads, there was not a lot of tackling to the ground. As the Minutemen transition from a training camp mentality to preparing for the Panthers, who are picked to finish fourth in the ACC's Coastal Division.
"We're starting to turn the corner a little bit," said Bell. "We had our second scrimmage on Sunday, and that was mainly situational with [officials] and all that. It was good. We came out of it relatively healthy. Today, we started to turn the corner a little bit and had a little bit of Pitt prep at the end of practice.
"I believe we're 11 days out, so we're already starting on Pitt, and we'll continue to add a little bit more into game week."
The Minutemen have been practicing on their turf practice field which, during the regular season, is usually covered by an inflatable bubble. The bubble has been down, so the players got a chance to work on their game under bright blue skies and quickly warming temperatures.
And after Tuesday's practice, which happened to be in full pads, the Minutemen have a little more than a week before they head for Pennsylvania and a season-opening game against the University of Pittsburgh.
So, with 10 days until the Minutemen hop a charter to the Steel City, is it hard to believe that the opener is right around the corner?
"For me, not really," wide receiver Rico Arnold said after practice. "I've been waiting for this day since I announced I was coming to UMass. I've been preparing for this day, the first game, and just getting ready."
The opener against the ACC Panthers is Saturday, Sept. 4, with a 4 p.m. kickoff.