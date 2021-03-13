Winning a championship takes a team playing at or near its best. That did not happen for UMass Lowell in Saturday's America East Conference men's basketball championship game.
"It was a tough game for us. Not because we lost to a good team who competed hard and played well today. I just didn't think we were ourselves all game, and couldn't really regain that," UMass Lowell coach Pat Duquette said after fourth-seeded Hartford beat No. 6 64-50. "I'll take responsibility for that."
Both teams were seeking their first-ever conference tournament championship and trip to the NCAA Division I Tournament. It'll be the Hawks who will hear their names called Sunday and will head for Indianapolis next week.
Lowell (11-12) had fought back to trail by 3 points after Obadiah Noel made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 9:19 to play. Hartford (15-8) held the River Hawks to two baskets the rest of the way, as the home side gradually pulled away.
"This is our first time in this position," Duquette said on a post-game Zoom call with reporters. "Hartford, this is their second straight final and they've been to four straight semifinals. I thought we played a little bit like we were on unfamiliar ground, and I'll take responsibility for that. Our guys played hard. I just didn't think we played as comfortable or as loose and free offensively.
"We only had 18 points at halftime, which is indicative of that."
Noel, the top scorer in America East, had a team-high 15 points but was 5 for 15 from the field. He did have eight rebounds. Kalil Thomas chipped in with 10 points.
Connor Withers, who was 9 for 13 from 3-point range and had 28 in the UMass Lowell semifinal win at UMBC, was held to nine points on 3-for-13 shooting. That included being 1 for 7 from 3-point range.
Redshirt sophomore point guard Bryce Daley of Pittsfield struggled like the rest of his team. Daley did not score in 17 minutes. He did snare a pair of rebounds, but his streak of 18 straight games with at least one assist came to an end.
"It stings," said Duquette. "But it stings because we have a group of guys who have worked hard and committed themselves, and are all in with UMass Lowell, all in with each other and have high expectations, and realize that we didn't put our best foot forward collectively as a group."
It was a rough day for the Lowell offense because it managed only five assists on the day. The River Hawks had to work really hard for every shot it got.
Four of the five Hartford starters scored in double figures. Traci Carter, who came to Hartford after stints at Marquette and La Salle, had a game-high 19 points, while Austin Williams had 17.
This was the rubber game between Lowell and Hartford. The teams split a two-game series in Massachusetts back in early January.
"First off, Pat Duquette and UMass Lowell. They had their three best years in a row, [and had] the No. 1 offense. It's a program that does it the right way," Hartford coach John Gallagher said. "Before the game, we spent about 10 minutes talking together. We're not particularly close, but the respect level I have for him is immense. The respect I have for how they do things, tip your hat to him."
Eight minutes into the game, UMass Lowell had scored four points. The glass-is-half-full part of that is that Hartford had scored only 10. Out of a media time out, the River Hawks scored seven straight points, and when Thomas drained a 3-point hoop, it was 11-10 for Duquette's team. Hunter Marks answered off a nice pass from Carter to make it 12-11, and Hartford never trailed again.
For the rest of the first half and through the first half of the second, it looked like Hartford would pull away from Lowell. Each time, the River Hawks would come back. The last tie came at 31-31 when Anthony Blunt hit a trey with the shot clock hitting zero.
"They made runs every time we went up by five until the last [eight] minutes," Carter said. "It was all about us being able to withstand their runs, and we did. We kept our composure."
An 18-2 run for Hartford put the game away.
"We're going to build on this," Duquette said. "It's an unbelievable next step for our program, a program that had never won a conference tournament game. This is just our fourth year of full eligibility. We went on a good run. We've got a great team and we've got a great core of young guys coming back. That's the exciting part.
"It doesn't ease or heal the wounds that our guys feel right now. That's natural, obviously, in a big game like this."
———
MASS. LOWELL (11-12)
Al.Blunt 1-8 0-0 3, Boudie 2-3 1-2 5, Withers 3-13 2-3 9, Daley 0-4 0-0 0, Noel 5-15 4-4 15, Thomas 4-10 0-0 11, An.Blunt 1-4 0-0 3, Brooks 1-2 0-0 2, Jordan-Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, R.Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-61 7-9 50.
HARTFORD (15-8)
Marks 4-11 5-6 14, Stafl 3-8 4-4 10, Carter 7-18 3-4 19, D.Mitchell 2-8 0-0 4, Williams 4-10 9-11 17, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Dunne 0-0 0-0 0, Webley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 21-25 64.
Halftime_Hartford 23-18. 3-Point Goals_Mass. Lowell 7-34 (Thomas 3-8, An.Blunt 1-3, Al.Blunt 1-6, Noel 1-7, Withers 1-7, R.Mitchell 0-1, Daley 0-2), Hartford 3-18 (Carter 2-7, Marks 1-5, Stafl 0-1, Williams 0-2, D.Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_Marks. Rebounds_Mass. Lowell 37 (Withers 11), Hartford 33 (Stafl, Williams 8). Assists_Mass. Lowell 5 (Withers 2), Hartford 7 (Carter 3). Total Fouls_Mass. Lowell 18, Hartford 15.