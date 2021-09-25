Kay'Ron Adams is tackled at Coastal Carolina

UMass running back Kay'Ron Adams is tackled by Coastal Carolina linebacker E.J. Porter, left, and cornerback Lance Boykin during the first half of a game on Saturday, in Conway, S.C.

 CHRIS CARLSON — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

It wasn't that Coastal Carolina throttled UMass on Saturday afternoon, and it wasn't the 53-3 final score that got to Minuteman coach Walt Bell.

The Chanticleers scored the first seven times they had the football, even getting a first-quarter touchdown after a blocked punt and a second-quarter safety following a bad snap on a fourth-down punt play that contributed to the blowout.

"The most disappointing thing for me is we had opportunities early in the football game," Bell said. "We weren't able to put ourselves and plant ourselves in the game early."

The 17th-ranked Chanticleers, who are now 4-0 against the Minutemen all-time, had 558 yards in total offense, compared to 158 yards in total offense for Bell's squad.

The Minutemen only crossed midfield once until the final drive of the second quarter. They went from their own 25 to the Coastal Carolina 15, but the drive stalled as the first half came to an end.

UMass won the toss, elected to receive and ran five plays before being forced to punt. The Minutemen did have to burn a time out before the first offensive play. That, in a typical game, could have come back to bite the team that called it. The way this one played out, the Minutemen never really needed the time out.

Coastal Carolina got a blocked punt after the UMass drive stalled. Mason Shelton blocked the kick and recovered the ball on the UMass 4-yard line. A high-powered offense like the one head coach Jamey Chadwell uses doesn't need a lot of time to score. It took Coastal only two plays to punch the ball in with quarterback Grayson McCall taking it in from three yards out. Kicker Kieran Colahan missed the PAT kick, giving Coastal a 6-0 lead. As it turned out, that was probably the only thing the Chanticleers did wrong on offense all day.

It was a really rough day for UMass freshman quarterback Brady Olson. Olson was 14 of 23 for only 86 yards. He was sacked three times and was in the stat book for minus-33 yards rushing. Garrett Dzuro relieved Olson late in the second half, because the UMass starter was taking a beating.

One week after running back Ellis Merriweather ran for 144 yards in the loss to Eastern Michigan, he was held to 30 yards rushing on six carries.

Up next for UMass is a home date on Saturday against Toledo. Kickoff is scheduled for noon. Toledo, another old Mid-American Conference rival of the Minutemen, brings a 2-2 record to McGuirk Alumni Stadium after beating Ball State 22-12 on Saturday.

———

Massachusetts         0     0     0     3     —     3
Coastal Carolina     13     23     14     3     —     52
First Quarter
CC — McCal 3 run (Kick failed), 11:00.
CC — White 12 run (Colahan kick), 2:58.
Second Quater
CC — Likely 25 pass from McCall (Colahan kick), 11:30.
CC — Safety, 9:32.
CC — Mobley 32 run (Gray kick), 8:01.
CC — Heiligh 23 pass from McCall (Gray kick), 2:20.
Third Quarter
CC — Bennett 1 run (Gray kick), 12:38.
CC — Mobley 9 pass from Carpenter (Colahan kick), 7:10.
Fourth Quarter
CC — Colahan 38 FG, 14:39.
UM — Carson 35 FG, 8:22.
———
     UM     CC
First Downs     13     30
Rushes/Yards     24-28     45-312
Passing yards 130     246
Comp-Att-Int     18-30-0     15-25-0
Punt/Avg.     6-35.8     0-0.0
Fumbles/Lost     1-0     0-0
Penalties/Yards     7-65     5-48
Third-down Conversion    3-13     6-9
Fourth-down Conversion     1-2     2-2
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — UM: Merriweather 6-30, Adams 6-25, Dzuro 4-11, Chisani 1-2, Jer. Johnson 1-0, Olson 5-(minus-33). CC: Bennett8-83, White 9-69, Mobley 1-32, Guest 3-28, Malloy 4-27, Beasley 6-27, Connelly 6-15, Carpenter 3-12, Hope 2-11, McCall 2-9.
PASSING — UM: Olson 14-23-0 86, Dzuro 4-7-0 44. CC: McCall 10-14-0 162, Carpenter 4-9-0 77, Guest 1-2-0 7.
RECEIVING — UM:: Arnold 4-38, Collins 1-20, Ross 2-17, Dieke 2-16, Hill 2-15, Jer. Johnson 2-7, Adams 1-4, Pettway 1-0, Merriweather 2-(minus-1). CC: Heiligh 5-118, Likely 3-76, Bennett 2-13, White 2-12, Roberts 1-11, Mobley 1-9, Rhone 1-7.

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

Tags

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.