AMHERST — Right now, it seems like the University of Massachusetts men's basketball team is starting a win one, lose one stretch. That might not be so bad, except coming off a four-game losing streak, it isn't optimal toward getting back in the Atlantic 10 Conference race.
On a quiet Sunday afternoon inside the Mullins Center, visiting George Mason used an 18-2 run early in the second half to pull away and knock off the Minutemen 72-62. The game might not have been as the final score indicated, as the Patriots led by 22 points with 5 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the game, but did not score over the last three minutes.
"I thought their effort was much, much better than ours. I thought, to start the game, we got off to a pretty good start but in the first half, there was too much side-to-side. There was no pressure at the basket," a disappointed UMass coach Matt McCall said. "We just kept moving the ball from the side to the side. They're switching everything, so we need to be slipping pick and rolls, driving it down there, finishing aggressively at the rim."
Finishing aggressively, in fact, finishing at all was an issue for the Minutemen Sunday afternoon. UMass was 19 for 60 from the floor. The 31.7 percent shooting was marginally worse than the 9 for 28 (32.1 percent) the Minutemen shot from behind the 3-point arc.
"When you look at our team, we have success when a lot of times we at least match points in the paint," said McCall. "We got doubled up [30 points to 16] in that category. I thought they made shots and I thought we missed. We missed layups in and around the basket. We missed open looks from the perimeter that we normally make. That was the game."
It was particularly the game in the second half. The Minutemen let an early first-half lead get away, and trailed 37-27 at intermission.
The Minutemen opened the second half with a 3-point shot by T.J. Weeks and, after Trent Buttrick rebounded a 3-point miss by Xavier Johnson, Greg Jones caught a pass from Rich Kelly and scored inside. All of a sudden, it was a five-point deficit. That was as close as UMass got.
Davonte Gaines got inside for two and Jones made 1 of 2 from the line, as the scoreboard then read 39-33 with 17:29 to play. The next six minutes were, to put it mildly, a disaster for the Minutemen.
UMass made one basket in that nearly six-minute span as the Minutemen were outscored 20-5. Davonte Gaines, who scored 14 points and had a game-high eight rebounds, had a two, a 3 and a foul shot for a four-point play, during that run. And When DeVon Cooper hit a shot from the left corner with 12:52 to play, it was 57-37, a score that sent part of the crowd of 2,321 scurrying to the exits, presumably to catch some NFL football.
"Our group did a really good job of locking in on each possession. We just wanted that stop," said first-year George Mason coach Kim English, who won his first game against UMass, but continued a pretty good run for Mason. The Patriots' only loss to UMass since 2017 was a 68-67 decision in Amherst back on Feb. 9, 2020. Mason is now 10-1 in the last 11 and 11-4 in history.
"Most of college basketball, they're young kids and when they get in a game and are 5 for 9 from 3 ... usually when you're making 3s and scoring the ball, defense can kind of leave your mind. It can leave your subconscious or your conscious," he said. "We call it being unplugged. We challenge our guys not to get unplugged on defense. We challenge our guys to get as many three consecutive stops as they can. They did a good job of that."
D'Shawn Schwartz had a game-high 15 points for George Mason. Josh Oduro, the leading scorer in the Atlantic 10, was held to six points. That's 14 under his average.
"We did a great job on Oduro, but Cooper, Gaines and Schwartz are really, really good players," McCall said. "Xavier Johnson has nine assists and one turnover, and he's played in an enormous amount of Atlantic 10 basketball. They're a good team. They're a very good basketball team."
The Minutemen are off all week before heading to Rhode Island for a game Saturday afternoon.
UMass guard Rich Kelly was asked if the final score was because of how UMass was inefficient on offense, or was it George Mason?
"I think it was both. I think they played really well offensively. They really shared the ball. They were very crisp, very efficient," he said. "I thought we missed a lot of shots that we typically hit. I thought T.J. [Weeks] and C.J. [Kelly] are probably like two of the best shooters I've ever played with. They didn't have great shooting days. They had a lot of open looks. I'm very confident in both of those guys.
"We're going to continue to make the right play, that's what we're stressing right now. If you find someone open and they miss the shot, the next time down you have to make the play."