Williams' Maddy Mandyck, Spencer Spivy earn D3hoops.com All-Region honors

The awards keep coming in for a pair of Williams College basketball players.
Maddy Mandyck and Spencer Spivy have both been named to their respective Region 1 teams by D3hoops.com.
Mandyck was named to the first team, while Spivy was selected to the third team.
Mandyck is the first Williams women's player to be named to either the D3hoops.com Region 1 or Northeast Region first team since Claire Baecher was selected in 2013.
No Williams player had been named to a D3hoops.com team since Ellen Cook was named to the second team back in 2015. Cook was a third-team pick in 2014.
Mandyck averaged 12.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. She was third in rebounding in NESCAC and led the conference with 3.1 blocks per game.
She set a school record with 12 blocked shots in a triple-double performance against Stevenson. She scored 13 points and had 16 rebounds in the 56-40 win.
Mandyck also had 11 double-doubles on the season.
The Region 1 player of the year is Tufts forward Maggie Russell, the rookie of the year is Hamilton forward Taylor Lambo, while Trinity's Emily Garner is the coach of the year.
The entire Region 1 first team is made up of NESCAC players. In addition to Mandyck, guards Meghan Graff of Bates and Alexa Mustafaj of Middlebury, Russell and center Reilly Campbell of Trinity were named to the first team.
Guard Kori Barach of Amherst was named to the second team, while Lambo and guard Sofia Gonzalez of Tufts were named to the third team.
Spivy continues a trend of a Williams men's player being named to an All-Region team every year since 2017.
The senior guard led Williams in scoring (13.5 points per game) and was second in rebounding (5.2 per game). He led the Ephs with 34 steals and was third with 56 assists. He had two double-doubles on the season, and had a season-high 28 points in a win at Trinity on Feb. 3. Four times, he scored 20 or more points.
Spivy was also named to the All-NESCAC first team.
Middlebury's Alex Sobel was named the Region 1 player of the year. Saint Joseph coach Glen Miller, whose team beat Williams in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament, was named the coach of the year, while Worcester State's Aaron Nkrumah was the rookie of the year.
Three of the five first-team picks came from NESCAC schools. In addition to Sobel, a senior, senior guard Dylan Thoerner of Tufts and Wesleyan sophomore guard Nicky Johnson were named to the first team, along with senior guard Ryan O'Neill of Saint Joseph and senior guard E.J. Day of Lasell.
NESCAC players Will King of Colby, Ben Callahan-Gold of Trinity and David Murray of Connecticut College were on the third team with Spivy. King is a senior guard, Callahan-Gold is a junior forward and Murray is a junior center.