ALBANY, N.Y. — Noah Yearsley started his night 1 of 11 from the field, but made three baskets and hit on 3 of 3 free throws over the final 2 minutes and 13 seconds of MCLA’s comeback victory over Sage on Tuesday.
The Trailblazers trailed by as many as 11 in the second half, before battling back to win 66-65.
Yearsley converted on an and-one attempt with 12 seconds remaining, with the foul shot providing MCLA with the one-point lead. Tyler Mitchell missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the visitors had their stunning win.
On a Mitchell layup with 3:03 on the clock, Sage took a 63-55 lead. The hosts scored just one more basket before the final horn in a non-conference matchup. Yearsley knocked down two free throws and then hit a layup off a Reece Racette steal to make it a four-point game. He hit a jumper with 1:20 left as well.
Hayden Bird led the Trailblazers with 21 points, connecting on 6 of 17 3-point shots in a game-high 38 minutes.
Yearsley finished with 14 points. As did Quentin Gittens, who added eight rebounds and three assists to his scoresheet. Bright Afful added nine rebounds and hit on 2 of 2 free throws in the final minute to draw MCLA within a possession. Racette chipped in eight boards.
MCLA improves to 3-5 overall, and has won three of its last five games. The Trailblazers are home Thursday night against Northern Vermont-Lyndon at 6 p.m.