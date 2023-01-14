<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCLA men rally from 14 points down to beat MASCAC rival Framingham State

Derek Shell smiles and puts up hands after basketball game

MCLA men’s basketball head coach Derek Shell happily throws up his hands at the end of a tight game against Framingham State at MCLA in North Adams. In the final seconds of the game, MCLA pulled ahead from behind to win the game 64-60.

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NORTH ADAMS — Statement wins can show up at any time on a team's conference schedule.

"I think so, absolutely," MCLA's Noah Yearsley said, when asked if Saturday's 64-60 win over Framingham State was that kind of victory for the Trailblazers.

Modal

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

Tags

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all