Williams men rout Pomona-Pitzer in NCAA D-III basketball tournament opener

basketball player postup

Nate Karren had 20 points in Williams' first-round win over Pomona Pitzer Friday in Connecticut.

 MIKE HERMAN — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The march for March is now underway for the Williams College men's basketball team.

"It's always an honor to be a part of the [NCAA Division III] tournament and winning the first game is the first step," said Williams center Nate Karren.

Karren was one of three Ephs to score in double figures and one of two to net 20 points as the Ephs won their opening game in the 2023 Tournament, beating Pomona-Pitzer 78-53 Friday afternoon.

"At this point, it's win or go home," he said, "and you kind of have to leave it all out...

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

