Williams men rout Pomona-Pitzer in NCAA D-III basketball tournament opener

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The march for March is now underway for the Williams College men's basketball team.
"It's always an honor to be a part of the [NCAA Division III] tournament and winning the first game is the first step," said Williams center Nate Karren.
Karren was one of three Ephs to score in double figures and one of two to net 20 points as the Ephs won their opening game in the 2023 Tournament, beating Pomona-Pitzer 78-53 Friday afternoon.
"At this point, it's win or go home," he said, "and you kind of have to leave it all out...