NCAA releases its top 16 D-III basketball teams, Williams men are seventh

The NCAA Division III basketball tournament brackets are still a week away from being released. The organization has, however, put out its list of the top 16 D-III men's and women's teams. The Williams men are among the 16.
The Ephs, who are 21-3 and the top seed in the NESCAC postseason tournament which starts Saturday, are the No. 7 team in the country, according to the members of the Men's Tournament Committee.
The list of the top 16 teams in the men's and women's field were unveiled Thursday night during the streaming "Hoopsville" program. The announcements were made by Sara Quatrocky, the chair of the men's committee and Megan Wilson, the chair of the women's committee.
"The criteria is really set up to compare teams regionally," Wilson said during the broadcast. "It's a great exercise. Obviously, you still have 10 humans with thoughts and opinions on which criteria carries a little more weight."
Wilson is the Associate Dean of Student Engagement and Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Dubuque in Iowa. Quatrocky is the first-year men's tournament chair, and she is the Athletic Director at Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn.
"I'm not sure there are a lot of surprises maybe at the top," she said on the broadcast. "You'll see there's so much parity in basketball, especially down throughout that 10 to 16 range. We have so many good teams that have a lot of similar resumes. It's really hard to compare these resumes from region to region, and that's where a lot of the debate came in."
The Top 16, if it holds next week, will go a long way toward determining which teams will host for the first and second rounds, and which teams might get to host in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds.
When "Hoopsville" unveiled the men's top 16 Thursday night, Middlebury was ranked third, behind only No. 1 Randolph-Macon and St. Joseph (Conn.). Williams slid in at the No. 7 spot, with only fourth-ranked Swarthmore, Rowan, and Stockton ahead of Kevin App's Ephs.
On the women's side, the top four are Smith, Scranton, Christopher Newport and NYU. Babson is seventh, while NESCAC's Tufts is 10th and Trinity is 12th.
Christopher Newport and Washington University of St. Louis are the only schools with teams in the men's and women's Top 16. Christopher Newport is 12th and WashU is 15th on the mens side. Christopher Newport is third in the women's top 16 and WashU is 11th.