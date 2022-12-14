<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
College Basketball Notebook: Kekoa McArdle earns hoop honor at Clark; Plus, check-ins with Dion Brown, Jordyn Lummus, Gwendolyn Carpenter and more

Kekoa rebounds

Pittsfield's Kekoa McArdle has been Clark University's leading rebounder. The one-time St. Joseph's High School player was named the NEWMAC defensive player of the week.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CLARK UNIVERSITY

A year ago, Pittsfield's Kekoa McArdle had trouble getting into the game at the University of Rochester.

A quick change of scenery has done wonders for the one-time St. Joseph's High School standout.

McArdle is a starting forward at Division III Clark University, has started all of his team's games, and earned the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference defensive player of the week award. 

"Kekoa has been tremendous for our team, on both ends of the floor," head coach Tyler Simms said in a release.

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

