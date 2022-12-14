College Basketball Notebook: Kekoa McArdle earns hoop honor at Clark; Plus, check-ins with Dion Brown, Jordyn Lummus, Gwendolyn Carpenter and more

A year ago, Pittsfield's Kekoa McArdle had trouble getting into the game at the University of Rochester.
A quick change of scenery has done wonders for the one-time St. Joseph's High School standout.
McArdle is a starting forward at Division III Clark University, has started all of his team's games, and earned the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference defensive player of the week award.
"Kekoa has been tremendous for our team, on both ends of the floor," head coach Tyler Simms said in a release.