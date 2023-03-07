It was one-and-done for the University of Massachusetts men's basketball team.
A frigid shooting morning by the Minutemen snowballed as they dropped their Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament opener to Richmond 71-38 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The Minutemen were 15 for 63 from the floor and 1 for 16 from outside the 3-point arc. A 9-2 run by the Spiders midway through the first half opened up an eight-point lead. Those shooting numbers made it downright difficult for the Minutemen to make any sort of a comeback.
"Today was a combination of both attack offensively, a lack of aggression offensively, and then the ball not going in," Martin said in a postgame news conference. "Eventually it broke our spirit. Missing shots broke our spirit.
"And when your spirit breaks, especially this time of the year, there's no turning back. There's no chance."
The Minutemen wrap up their season 15-16, the seventh time in the last eight years that UMass has finished below .500.
It was a year where they started 7-1 but finished 8-15.
"I'm really happy for them that they get to continue to play and equally disappointed in, not just our performance today but that the season's over," Martin said. "Year ones are complicated. Year ones are kind of a discovery, finding deal because everyone is trying to understand one another. It becomes roller coaster sometimes.
"Back in pre-Christmas, the roller coaster was a lot of fun. Today, the roller coaster is not fun."
With the win, the Spiders will play fifth-seeded George Mason on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The Patriots had a first-round bye. All four games on Wednesday will be broadcast on USA Network. The day starts with the game between eighth-seeded Davidson and No. 9 Saint Bonaventure.
Playing the A-10 Tournament opener, the Minutemen faced a Richmond team that lost in Amherst 85-76, back on Jan. 25. Tuesday's game was much different.
The Minutemen led 4-0 and then 6-4, before the Spiders made a little bit of a move.
Neal Quinn dunked to tie the game at six and Tyler Burton, who had a game-high 28 points, hit a jumper in the paint to make it 8-6. On UMass' next possession, Isaac Kante had his layup attempt blocked by Quinn. Isaiah Bigelow dunked at the other end and it was 10-6.
The Minutemen got a 3-point hoop by Matt Cross, cutting the lead to one point. That was as close as UMass got the rest of the way. The 9-2 run that started with a Burton jumper to end a fast break and closed when the 6-foot-7 forward from Uxbridge, Mass., dunked, put the Minutemen behind the eight-ball. They were unable to get back in front of it.
"I love my home state. Sorry it had to be UMass today," said Burton, who played at Marianapolis Prep in Connecticut. "You've got to do what you've got to do at this time of the year."
UMass trailed 31-18 at halftime, but got the opening hoop of the second half on a jumper in the lane by Wildens Leveque. The Spiders scored the next 11 points and took any suspense out of the second half.
"It sucks. We didn't expect to come in here and lose by 30," said Luis. "It's really tough that we had to end the season like that. It's disappointing."
Luis, who led the Minutemen in points Tuesday morning can be salved a bit by knowing that he was named to the Atlantic 10 Conference All-Rookie team. He averaged 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds this season, and those points became needed as leading scorer Noah Fernandes only managed to play in 11 games.
"To piggyback on R.J., it's disappointing. Coming out here and really trying to win. Trying to stay competitive and focused and not let our emotions get in the way," Leveque said. "When the clock was running down, it was really disappointing."
