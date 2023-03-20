<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

History for Harvard, as Crimson end WNIT run by UMass women's basketball

Ber'Nyah Mayo layup

Ber'Nyah Mayo drives to up and to the rack for a layup to help UMass try and comeback against Harvard.

 CHRIS TUCCI — UMASS ATHLETICS

AMHERST — Thirteen-point-six seconds left on the clock, no timeouts, down two, the Minutewomen raced down the court, the offense got into gear, a screen brought up to give Sydney Taylor the ball beyond the arc.

Harvard played it perfectly.

Sydney Taylor finish

Sydney Taylor lays it in in transition against Harvard, she led UMass with 21 points. 

Modal

Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin. 

Tags

Sports Reporter

Jesse Kolodkin is a Berkshire Eagle sports reporter. He worked in the same position at The Bradford Era in western Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in broadcast journalism. He is an avid New York Giants fan. He can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all