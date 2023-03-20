History for Harvard, as Crimson end WNIT run by UMass women's basketball

AMHERST — Thirteen-point-six seconds left on the clock, no timeouts, down two, the Minutewomen raced down the court, the offense got into gear, a screen brought up to give Sydney Taylor the ball beyond the arc.
Harvard played it perfectly.
