Spencer Spivy's blocked shot as time runs out preserves No. 6 Williams' win over Little Three rival Amherst

nate karren shoots

Nate Karren, here last week, scored 25 points on Wednesday night to drive Williams College by rival Amherst.

 MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT

WILLIAMSTOWN — Five seconds isn't a lot of time.

It was the difference between turning Chandler Gym into a madhouse or a Spring Street branch of Sawyer Library.

So when Spencer Spivy blocked Mohammed Alausa's 3-point attempt as the clock struck 0:00, madness reigned. Students stormed the court, players celebrated and sixth-ranked Williams eked out a 66-65 Little Three victory over archrival Amherst Wednesday night, before a standing-room-only crowd inside Chandler.

"It's kind of like the first time in my time as a contributor, being on the court with the crowd like that," said Williams center Nate Karren, who...

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

Tags

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

