Spencer Spivy's blocked shot as time runs out preserves No. 6 Williams' win over Little Three rival Amherst

WILLIAMSTOWN — Five seconds isn't a lot of time.
It was the difference between turning Chandler Gym into a madhouse or a Spring Street branch of Sawyer Library.
So when Spencer Spivy blocked Mohammed Alausa's 3-point attempt as the clock struck 0:00, madness reigned. Students stormed the court, players celebrated and sixth-ranked Williams eked out a 66-65 Little Three victory over archrival Amherst Wednesday night, before a standing-room-only crowd inside Chandler.
"It's kind of like the first time in my time as a contributor, being on the court with the crowd like that," said Williams center Nate Karren, who...